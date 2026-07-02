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U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia on July 2, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia on July 2, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Jeanine Pirro Announces Felony Indictment in Reflecting Pool Case

 By Randy DeSoto  July 2, 2026 at 2:27pm
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U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro announced on Thursday a felony indictment against former U.S. Olympic canoeist David Hearn for damaging part of the sealant of the Reflecting Pool on the National Mall.

Pirro said a federal grand jury returned a one-count felony indictment for destruction of property with a penalty of up to 10 years in prison for an incident that occurred on June 19, 2026.

“The evidence shows, and we will prove beyond a reasonable doubt, that Hearn willfully destroyed property at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool,” she said.

Pirro recounted that National Park Service employees saw Hearn “forcefully and violently pulling up and removing the bottom liner with both hands,” damaging about two square feet of the sealant.

The sealant had been installed on the bottom of the pool as part of a $14 million renovation project.

“A Parks employee actually told Hearn to stop, to stop his behavior and stop what he was doing. Hearn reacted by shouting at that Parks employee, saying that she cared too much about the Reflecting Pool, and why did she even care, since it wasn’t her pool,” Pirro said.

Pirro added that witnesses described Hearn’s behavior as “belligerent, rude, and disrespectful.”

Hearn, 67, told the Associated Press, “I’m a curious citizen,” so, “I reached down to see what it felt like. It was very rubbery.”

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Attorneys representing him said in a statement to NBC News, “Davey Hearn is innocent. These charges are outrageous and should be alarming to every American. This indictment reflects the administration’s effort to shift blame for their own failures.”

“On the eve of our nation’s Independence Day, Americans should be deeply concerned by the misuse of government power against an ordinary citizen based on a concocted narrative. The justice system exists to determine facts, not to provide political cover,” they added.

Hearn had previously told NBC News, “The condition of the Reflecting Pool was the same after I stepped away from the water as it was before I got there.”

NBC News reported that “last month, the National Park Service said that the liner of the bottom of the pool was cut with a sharp knife or razor, causing damage to the foam sealant.”

That particular incident happened on June 9.

President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post last month that six people had been arrested and seven cited for allegedly damaging the Reflecting Pool.

“The 350 foot gash, made by a very sharp knife or razors, is actually numerous slashes over a very long 350 foot length,” Trump posted. “It was purposefully and criminally done, and somebody had to work very hard, probably in the dark of night, to create such a condition.”

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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