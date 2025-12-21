Jeanine Pirro Details How DC Police Allegedly Cooked the Books on Crime Data

U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C., Jeanine Pirro detailed on Wednesday how the Metropolitan Police Department allegedly misreported statistics to make crime rates appear lower.

A federal investigation found that the MPD significantly understated crime data to make it appear like they were dropping, Pirro announced on Monday.

Pirro said on “America’s Newsroom” that 65 percent of the arrests in the district were not being prosecuted during former President Joe Biden’s administration.

“And the investigation that we conducted over a period of several months, based upon the report of the deflation of numbers, was very thorough,” Pirro told Fox News’ Dana Perino.

“As you indicated, over 6,000 reports were looked at, over 50 witnesses, and those witnesses were rank and file from the top down …

“And you know, Dana, what’s amazing to me is that the U.S. attorney before me in the Biden administration did not go forward with more than 65 percent of the arrests,” Pirro said. “That means that even if police made arrests, they weren’t being prosecuted. In my office, we go forward with over 90 percent of the arrests.”







Pirro’s announcement disputes repeated claims by the Democrats and the media that crime rates were down as President Donald Trump deployed the National Guard and federally took over the MPD in August.

The MPD’s crime data claimed that crime dropped by 35 percent since 2024, though it excluded aggravated and felony assaults without the use of weapons from its crime data. The Federal Bureau of Investigation included that data and indicated that crime only decreased by 10 percent in comparison to 2024.

Washington Police Union Chairman Gregg Pemberton said on “The Story with Martha MacCallum” in August that officers were ordered to misreport crimes, including robbery and burglaries.

Pirro did not dispute that crime had not dropped at all, but said that the investigation “makes it clear President Trump has reduced crime more than originally thought.”

As of late September, police made over 3,500 arrests in Washington as a result of the federal takeover.

The MPD did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

