Jeanine Pirro Shreds Reporter Who Claims DC Crime Is Down – 'Down from What?'

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro on Monday briefly morphed into the Fox News host whose rapier-like response sent liberals quivering.

Pirro spoke with the media to add her endorsement to President Donald Trump’s plan to reduce crime in the District of Columbia by calling out the National Guard and putting the Metropolitan Police Department under federal control.

Although media reports cited that crime overall in Washington has been declining, Pirro lambasted a reporter who seemed fixated on that and not the damage crime is doing to the city.

“It may be down, but the question is always down from what?” she said in a video posted to X.

"It may be down, but the question is always down from what?" she said.

“If we had the fourth-highest homicide rate in the country two years ago, all of the sudden it goes down, and people want to pat themselves on the back. No way. Talk to any of the crime victims,” she said.

“I was just at a college a couple of weeks ago, where I had photos of young kids who were victims of homicides, of shootings, and it happens over and over again. It’s not OK because it’s down from last year. It’s bad. This is the nation’s capital. This is the shining city on the hill. We’re not going to tolerate it. People are afraid to come to this city,” she said.

Pirro noted that local lawmakers need to step up as well.

“I see too much violent crime being committed by young punks who think that they can get together in gangs and crews and beat the [heck] out of you or anyone else,” Pirro said, according to Fox News. “They don’t care where they are.”

“But they know that we can’t touch them, because the laws are weak,” she said. “I can’t touch you if you’re 14, 15, 16, 17 years old and you have a gun.”

“We need to go after the DC Council and their absurd laws. We need to get rid of this concept of ‘no cash bail,’” she said. “We need to recognize that the people who matter are the law-abiding citizens. And it starts today.”

Pirro said the crackdown is sending a message to criminals “who’ve been emboldened in this area who believe that they can get away with crime because they have gotten away with crimes because no one has been arresting them because the superior courts and my office has no jurisdiction over them because the D.C. council has literally prevented my office from prosecuting anyone who’s 14, 15, 16, 17 years old even if they shoot you with a gun,” according to WTTG.

“Today is the beginning,” Pirro said. “It is the beginning where we’re telling criminals, young criminals and older criminals, emboldened by the fact that they are so free to commit crime based upon the non-action by government previously.”

“We’re telling them now — we’re watching you. We know who you are, and we’re going to prosecute you, and we’re going to change the laws to make sure you can come within my jurisdiction.”

Pirro said the police are among the victims.

“So far this year, I am prosecuting 300 individuals for assaults on police officers. That’s what I’m here to do. That’s what I will continue to do, and the police need to understand that I have their back,” she said.

As for those who disapprove, she said, “I’m not here to satisfy people’s feelings if they feel bad. I am here to prosecute crime.”

