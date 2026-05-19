Jeanine Pirro Threatens Parents After Wild Teens Create Disturbing Scene in D.C. Restaurant

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro sent a strong warning on Monday to D.C. parents who allow their teens to run wild after violence erupted at a Chipotle restaurant on Saturday.

The wild brawl took place one day after Pirro, irked with teen takeovers across D.C., said she would begin prosecuting parents when teens disrupt restaurants and other venues.

“I am here to tell you it is going to stop,” Pirro said Monday, according to The Washington Post. “And parents, I’m talking about you now.”

“Parents, you are not a bystander in this crisis,” Pirro said. “If you know where your teen is, and what your teen is doing, and you allow them to continue their conduct and continue to allow them to flourish, then we’re going to prosecute you.”

A Chipotle in Washington DC this weekend… American families should not fear for their children’s safety while eating at a restaurant. This behavior is not compatible with western civilization. Enough. https://t.co/DMSTa1pXAK — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 18, 2026

The Chipotle brawl took place Saturday in D.C.’s Navy Yard neighborhood. Police responded, but the brawlers had left by the time they arrived, according to WJLA-TV.

“It’s not shocking anymore, since this has become routine on Saturdays and Friday nights, but it’s disappointing to know this is still happening,” neighborhood resident Ken Ledet said. “I actually come to this Chipotle at least three or four times a week, so thankfully I didn’t come here last night.”

Pirro said the teen takeovers are by no means innocent fun.

Can I tell yall how proud I am of US Attorney Jeanine Pirro for finally going after the parents of these out-of-control thug teens terrorizing DC? It’s about time somebody said what we all know: these kids didn’t raise themselves. Broken homes, absent daddies, no discipline,… — Lavern Spicer 🇺🇸 (@lavern_spicer) May 18, 2026

“These are not harmless gatherings. They are violent and they are disruptive,” Pirro said, according to Fox News.

“And you can see from what happened at Chipotle this past weekend, it was not just violence occurring between individuals. It was simply destruction of property. It was a takeover of a restaurant by individuals who felt that they could get away with it,” Pirro continued.

“Well, they’re not going to get away with it,” Pirro said, adding, “This terrorizing is going to end. And the message that lawlessness runs the streets is over. The city belongs to law-abiding residents, not roaming mobs looking to make a name for themselves or to contribute to the chaos or violence, and to get social media attention.”

.@USAttyPirro on crime in D.C.: “Parents have a fundamental responsibility to control their children; it’s their children, not the government’s children—and in the end, if parents do not step up… then we’re going to prosecute the parents AND the children.” pic.twitter.com/fz2OGv5QRE — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 19, 2026

“This kind of thing is destroying the quality of life in the District,” Pirro said, according to WJLA. “Residents are finding it extremely difficult to enjoy public parks and spaces, as well as waterfront areas. The residents are starting to feel like these out-of-control teens are taking away their happiness and their quiet enjoyment.”

On Monday, Pirro said a law that allows police to declare curfews needs to be put back in place, according to The Washington Post. A former law expired in April.

“The D.C. Council is not willing to deal with this; they punted,” Pirro said.

She said residents fed up with teen violence should “call every one of these members of the D.C. Council and tell them that we need a curfew.”

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