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U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro speaks during a news conference about a transnational meth drug trafficking case, in Washington, D.C., on May 7, 2026.
U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro speaks during a news conference about a transnational meth drug trafficking case, in Washington, D.C., on May 7, 2026. (Jim Watson - AFP / Getty Images)

Jeanine Pirro Threatens Parents After Wild Teens Create Disturbing Scene in D.C. Restaurant

 By Jack Davis  May 19, 2026 at 8:34am
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U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro sent a strong warning on Monday to D.C. parents who allow their teens to run wild after violence erupted at a Chipotle restaurant on Saturday.

The wild brawl took place one day after Pirro, irked with teen takeovers across D.C., said she would begin prosecuting parents when teens disrupt restaurants and other venues.

“I am here to tell you it is going to stop,” Pirro said Monday, according to The Washington Post. “And parents, I’m talking about you now.”

“Parents, you are not a bystander in this crisis,” Pirro said. “If you know where your teen is, and what your teen is doing, and you allow them to continue their conduct and continue to allow them to flourish, then we’re going to prosecute you.”

The Chipotle brawl took place Saturday in D.C.’s Navy Yard neighborhood. Police responded, but the brawlers had left by the time they arrived, according to WJLA-TV.

“It’s not shocking anymore, since this has become routine on Saturdays and Friday nights, but it’s disappointing to know this is still happening,” neighborhood resident Ken Ledet said. “I actually come to this Chipotle at least three or four times a week, so thankfully I didn’t come here last night.”

Pirro said the teen takeovers are by no means innocent fun.

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“These are not harmless gatherings. They are violent and they are disruptive,” Pirro said, according to Fox News.

“And you can see from what happened at Chipotle this past weekend, it was not just violence occurring between individuals. It was simply destruction of property. It was a takeover of a restaurant by individuals who felt that they could get away with it,” Pirro continued.

“Well, they’re not going to get away with it,” Pirro said, adding, “This terrorizing is going to end. And the message that lawlessness runs the streets is over. The city belongs to law-abiding residents, not roaming mobs looking to make a name for themselves or to contribute to the chaos or violence, and to get social media attention.”

“This kind of thing is destroying the quality of life in the District,” Pirro said, according to WJLA. “Residents are finding it extremely difficult to enjoy public parks and spaces, as well as waterfront areas. The residents are starting to feel like these out-of-control teens are taking away their happiness and their quiet enjoyment.”

On Monday, Pirro said a law that allows police to declare curfews needs to be put back in place, according to The Washington Post. A former law expired in April.

“The D.C. Council is not willing to deal with this; they punted,” Pirro said.

She said residents fed up with teen violence should “call every one of these members of the D.C. Council and tell them that we need a curfew.”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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