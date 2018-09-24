Jeffery Ford: #MeToo Deserves To Be ‘Believed’ No More

Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing is the perfect example of why many Americans must immediately stop their lifelong infantalization of adult women.

Judge Kavanaugh’s accusers aren’t cherubic, delicate angels who have lived immaculate lives – they are fully grown, adult women who may or may not be telling the truth.

Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez deserve to have their claims heard, investigated and acted upon. However, unlike what the #MeToo movement would have you believe, nobody deserves to have such allegations believed until their stories have been proven to be true.

We must always keep in mind that there are women – just like far too many men – who have been known to lie about many different aspects of sex.

Women often begin lying about sex even before they start dating someone by telling the person they’re interested in that they’ve only been sexually active with a lower total number of partners than what is actually true.

Women frequently lie during the act itself by faking how powerfully moved they are by the experience.

Some women also lie about how exclusive they are being with their partners and will deny they’ve been cheating no matter how many lovers they may have had on the side.

Many women have stooped to lying to men about whether they are the actual biological fathers of the children the women are giving birth to. Far too many men’s and children’s lives have been shattered by the discovery of such vicious, self-serving lies.

Women also lie sometimes about being the victims of different forms of sexual harassment in the workplace. These intentional, premeditated lies have cost innocent co-workers their careers, reputations, their relationships and much more.

Once you stop to consider just how wrapped up in lies people of all genders are when it comes to nearly everything involving sex, it makes you start to wonder why so many politicians and celebrities are pushing forward their militant #MeToo agenda.

The #MeToo movement truly does deserve high praise for encouraging women, children and men to come forward and to share their stories in a brave fight for justice. Where the #MeToo movement has gone dangerously off the rails is in their demand that we “believe all women.”

We are now supposed to dispense with our critical thinking skills and immediately believe every individual who comes forward who claims to be a victim of sexual assault and sexual harassment. That’s not justice – that’s an un-American lynch mob mentality that is currently running rampant throughout the Democratic Party.

Hawaii’s Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono said last week that she already believes Christine Blasey Ford (without even hearing the important upcoming testimony from Ford and Kavanaugh) and that, “… I just want to say to the men in this country, just shut up and step up. Do the right thing … for a change.”

One has to wonder how a senator from Hawaii could possibly possess the audacity to admonish American men by saying, “Do the right thing … for a change,” considering the fact that there were over 15 million American men who fought on behalf of the United States during the Second World War after the Japanese sneak attack on Pearl Harbor which is on the island of Oahu, Hawaii.

However, we probably should agree with Senator Hirono on one thing. Too many American men haven’t always chosen to do the right thing – such as casting a vote for Mazie Hirono to be a United States senator. Let’s hope that Hawaiian men will heed her sage advice, “do the right thing,” and never cast a vote for her ever again.

On Nov. 21, 2017, Teen Vogue contributor and founder of #unslut project Emily Lindin tweeted out, “I’m actually not at all concerned about innocent men losing their jobs over false sexual assault/harassment allegations.” Emily later added, “If some innocent men’s reputations have to take a hit in the process of undoing the patriarchy, that is a price I am absolutely willing to pay.”

All movements have their zealots but the #MeToo movement appears to have attracted more than their fair share of overly emotional wackadoodles.

Just as Justice Clarence Thomas’s name will forever be linked with sexual harassment, Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s reputation will forever be stained due to these highly questionable and shamefully orchestrated last-minute attacks upon his name, character and capacity to sit honorably on our nations highest court.

Let’s all strive to be better than Hawaii’s Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono and listen to both Kavanaugh and his accusers before we finally make up our mind on whether or not we believe Judge Brett Kavanaugh deserves to be confirmed.

Remember, not every alleged sexual assault and sexual harassment accuser deserves to be believed, but they do deserve the respect of being fully heard and taken seriously.

We are all Americans and that is what we do.

