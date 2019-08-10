Jeffrey Epstein Found Dead in Jail Cell, Possible Suicide – Reports

Wealthy financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has been found dead in his jail cell in what some officials are saying appears to be death by suicide, according to multiple reports.

Sources told Fox News that the 66-year-old was found dead early Saturday morning at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City.

“An FDNY source told Fox News that he was transported out of the prison around 6:30 a.m. New York Downtown and was dead on arrival,” Fox News reported.

“The initial call to the jail was cardiac arrest.”

His defense attorney, Martin Weinberg, would not confirm to Fox “the rumor” that Epstein had killed himself.

TRENDING: Watch Cheney’s Bold Defense of Trump: This Isn’t About Race, It’s About Socialists Destroying America

Sources at the Fire Department of New York told the New York Post that a call about a potential cardiac arrest was received at 6:38 a.m.

“A gurney carrying a man who looked like Epstein was wheeled into New York Downtown Hospital around 7:30 a.m.,” the Post reported.

The New York Times, meanwhile, reported that Epstein hanged himself.

The Daily Beast also reported that Epstein appears to have committed suicide, citing two senior law enforcement officials.

His death comes weeks after he was placed on suicide watch “in medical distress” with “apparent bruising on his neck,” according to The Daily Beast.

Epstein was found dead a day after unsealed court documents revealed that one of his alleged victims claims she was forced to sleep with a variety of powerful men, including at least two Democratic politicians.

The identities of those men were made public as roughly 2,000 documents “related to Virginia Giuffre’s defamation lawsuit against British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell” were unsealed in federal court, according to the Post.

“In a deposition, Giuffre, née Roberts, claimed she was trafficked to MIT professor Marvin Minsky, who died in 2016 at age 88, as well as former Maine Sen. George Mitchell, ex-New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson and money manager Glenn Dubin,” the Post reported.

Giuffre has for some time claimed that Epstein “trafficked her to powerful people for erotic massages and sex,” as The Daily Beast noted.

RELATED: Breaking: Unsealed Epstein Documents Contain Allegations Against Democratic Politicians, Other Powerful Men

Epstein, already a convicted sex offender, was hit last month with multiple charges of sex trafficking and sex trafficking conspiracy.

Before being found dead, he had pleaded not guilty.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.