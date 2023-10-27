Jeffries' Op-Ed Defending Anti-Semites Comes Back to Haunt Dems Who Voted for Him

Given the opportunity, leftists wave their hands and shout “You’re a racist!” at anyone who disagrees with them — especially conservatives.

What happens when one of the Democratic Party’s leaders in Congress is exposed as a racist?

They keep right on voting for him like the hypocrites they are.

Which brings us to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

In 1992, as a student at Binghamton University in upstate New York, Jeffries penned an opinion piece for the college newspaper headlined “The Black Conservative Phenomenon.”

The editorial was rife with racism and included a defense of anti-Semites.

In April, the liberal media outlet CNN dug up the “previously unreported college editorial,” noting that it undermined Jeffries’ claims that he had only “a vague recollection” of a controversy involving his uncle.

I’m not sure why CNN decided to expose Jeffries for what he is: a radical progressive racist who has infiltrated the highest level of government. Maybe it was trying to play damage control before more objective news outlets caught on — the old “throw water on the firewood before it meets the match.”

The best-laid plans. No matter the strategy behind the move, CNN lit a fire — the light of which casts the minority leader and other House Democrats in a bad light.

Jeffries was an executive board member of Binghamton’s Black Student Union, which had invited his uncle, City College of New York black studies professor Leonard Jeffries, to speak on campus. The elder Jeffires eventually got canned from his job for anti-Semitic remarks, according to CNN.

In the editorial, Jeffries defended both his uncle and Louis Farrakhan, the Nation of Islam leader who made a career out of bashing Jews.

“Do you think that a ruling elite would promote individuals who would seek to dismantle their vice-like grip on power?” the young Jeffries wrote, decrying attacks on them by the “white media” and “white power structure.”

Jeffries was just getting started.

“Dr. Leonard Jeffries and Minister Louis Farrakhan have come under intense fire,” he continued. “Where do you think their interests lie? Dr. Jeffries has challenged the existing white supremist educational system and long standing distortion of history. His reward has been a media lynching complete with character assassinations and inflammatory erroneous accusations.”

It sounds like Jeffries was practicing for a future position in a neo-Marxist organization such as Black Lives Matter. He outdid himself when he became a congressional leader.

The tone of the 1992 opinion piece speaks volumes. The nonsensical leftist rhetoric of today — BLM, diversity, equity and inclusion, “anti-racism” — was gestating decades earlier in the minds of lefties like Jeffries.

Jeffries may be a lot of things, but he’s not stupid. He has tried to distance himself from his uncle’s views for years, according to CNN. “Jeffries has said he had only a ‘vague recollection’ of the controversy, saying he couldn’t even recall coverage of it in the local press,” the report said.

Right. His attempted excuse doesn’t meet the bar of plausible deniability — not with that opinion piece staring him in the face.

Democrats in Congress were well aware of this before voting unanimously for Jeffries for speaker of the House this week. What gives? I thought Democrats hated racists and anti-Semites. Why are they voting for a demonstrated racist and defender of anti-Semites for speaker of the House?

Maybe it’s because they behave like hypnotized insects keyed in on nothing but the drone of their master.

Of course, Jeffries wasn’t out to offend only Jews and white men in his editorial. His primary aim was at black conservatives, whom he likened to “House Negroes.”

“During the period of African enslavement, our ancestors were given the duality of the Field Negro and the House Negro,” he wrote. “The Field Negro labored from dawn ‘till dusk, had nothing but contempt for his white master, and most importantly, the majority of Black slaves, who were Field Negroes. In contemporary terms, what we would refer to as ‘the masses.’

“The House Negroes didn’t labor in the field, they were domestic servants. The House Negro was dressed up and was led to believe that he or she was better than those in the field. Most importantly, the House Negro sought to emulate the white master. This emulation was not designed with the interests of the masses at heart. Rather, the motivating force was personal gain.”

Shortly after Jeffries’ editorial was published, his uncle came to campus and delivered a speech.

According to the Binghamton paper, the Press & Sun-Bulletin, Leonard Jeffries spent much of his time attempting to fend off charges of anti-Semitism — while comparing the Jewish opposition to his speech to Nazism.

“It’s ironic that members of the Jewish community felt compelled to take a position that is antidemocratic and … pro-Nazi in its viciousness,” he said.

You might be inclined to give Hakeem Jeffries a pass for defending his uncle — but what about Farrakhan?

In the 1980s, the Nation of Islam leader came under fire for repeatedly praising Adolf Hitler as “a great man” and calling Judaism a “gutter religion.”

Maybe Jeffries has changed over the past three decades, right? Maybe he’s seen the light and disavows what he wrote in 1992.

Well, when CNN asked about that, Jeffries spokeswoman Christiana Stephenson said his record was one of “bringing communities together.” The congressman, she said, “has consistently been clear that he does not share the controversial views espoused by his uncle over thirty years ago.”

Denying reality is the definition of insanity. If Jeffries isn’t insane, he must think the mindless drones who vote for him are.

Again: House Democrats knew all of this, and yet they voted for Jeffries to be speaker of the House. What does that say about them?

What does it say about America?

