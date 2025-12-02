Share
News
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 17: U.S. Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) speaks to reporters at a news conference inside the U.S. Capitol on November 17, 2025 in Washington, DC. Jeffries spoke to reporters about a range of topics including the upcoming house vote on the declassification of Epstein files and the 2026 midterms. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Hakeem Jeffries Sides with Trump in Attempt to Drive a Wedge Between White House and Mike Johnson

 By Nicole Silverio and    December 2, 2025 at 8:33am
Share

Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries accused Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson on Monday of undermining President Donald Trump’s reported plan to extend Affordable Care Act (ACA) tax credits for two years.

The White House reportedly laid out a framework last week to extend billions of dollars in ACA subsidies, but later scrapped the plan after receiving backlash from congressional Republicans. Jeffries blamed Johnson for the plan falling through during a time when Republicans have been unable to reach an agreement on the tax credits that are set to expire on Dec. 31.

“It even appears that the Trump administration was ready to put forth a plan that would at least have been worthy of consideration, and that Mike Johnson tanked it,” Jeffries said. “So now, Mike Johnson wants to act like he’s the Speaker of the House? Really, when it comes to the healthcare of the American people and possibly doing something bipartisan, he wants to act like he’s in control when the reality is he’s done nothing but bend the knee to Donald Trump since January 20. I mean, House Republicans have been nothing but a rubber-stamp for Donald Trump’s extreme agenda since January 20.”

“And when it appears that Donald Trump actually might be willing to enter into a good faith, bipartisan negotiation to extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits, House Republicans detonate the agreement,” Jeffries continued.

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Senate Republicans promised to hold a vote on the subsidies as part of a deal to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. Johnson has not committed to holding such a vote and rejected the idea of negotiating a bipartisan deal on the extensions.

Is Hakeem Jeffries a weak leader?

Jeffries and many other congressional Democrats are calling for a three-year extension of the tax credits, which Republicans have not committed to. Senate Republicans, including Majority Leader John Thune, have highlighted the lack of progress in potentially bringing a bipartisan deal to the table by the Christmas deadline.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Nicole Silverio
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




Hakeem Jeffries Sides with Trump in Attempt to Drive a Wedge Between White House and Mike Johnson
'We're All in the Process of Being Replaced': American Tech Workers Reveal Painful Truth About H-1B Visas
Slain National Guardsman Wanted to 'Make a Difference' During Trump Deployment, Felt the National Guard Should Do More
Stephen Miller's Wife Enters Attack Mode, Confronts CNN Host for Dangerous 'Nazi' Comments
Electricity Bills to Skyrocket This Holiday Season: Here's Why
See more...
Nicole Silverio




Hakeem Jeffries Sides with Trump in Attempt to Drive a Wedge Between White House and Mike Johnson
Watch: Giants Kicker's Bizarre Field Goal Blunder Leads to Confusion
'We're All in the Process of Being Replaced': American Tech Workers Reveal Painful Truth About H-1B Visas
ICE Arrests Two Illegal Aliens for 'Heinous Crimes Against Children'
Chilling Video: Mark Kelly Betrays Dems' Plan to Destroy Servicemen Who Obeyed Trump Once They Return to Power
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation