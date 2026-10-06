Jelly Roll Selling Custom-Built Mansion After Finalizing Divorce

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO have listed their custom-built Franklin, Tennessee, estate for just under $7 million weeks after they finalized their divorce, TMZ reported.

Real estate sources told TMZ the couple put the Nashville-area property on the market Wednesday. The listing is held by Erik Levin of Benchmark Realty and Greg Sanford of Greg Sanford Real Estate.

The house sits on nearly 10 acres and has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and more than 7,000 square feet of living space, according to TMZ. Realtor.com described the 2022 build as close to 7,700 square feet, with 6.5 bathrooms, a five-car garage, and a basement.

The property includes a chef’s kitchen and a media den that looks out on a glass-walled automotive showroom, TMZ reported. Outside, the listing shows a covered porch with an outdoor kitchen, dining and living areas, and a resort-style pool, set back from the road behind a gated driveway.

Property records cited by Realtor.com show the home was bought through a trust for $6.2 million in November 2023. It had been the couple’s primary residence for about two years.

Jelly Roll, whose legal name is Jason DeFord, filed for divorce from Alisa DeFord in Williamson County on May 18, court records first obtained by TMZ showed. The two married in August 2016 after meeting the year before at the Las Vegas Country Saloon, where he was opening for the Moonshine Bandits.

TMZ reported that the divorce was finalized in July. Court documents the outlet obtained described a settlement covering aircraft, cars, homes, and intellectual property, along with a one-time lump-sum payment from Jelly Roll to Bunnie.

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Realtor.com reported that he transferred full ownership of the Franklin house to her after the filing. She later said on the “Open Book” podcast that he gave her the keys because he knew how special the property was to her, and that friends Meme Shahan and Hailee Clark planned to move onto the compound.

In June, TMZ published photos of a Music City Movers truck outside the house. Neighbors told the outlet it was the first time they had seen movers there, and it was not clear at the time whose belongings were being loaded.

Bunnie, 46, has described the split in podcast interviews cited by Realtor.com. She said a May 10 argument ended with her telling him to file, that she walked the comment back, and that he then said he wanted to proceed. She said she had asked for couples therapy and that he did not.

She also said the divorce affected her health, telling Jenna Bush Hager’s podcast that she stopped eating, lost 20 pounds, and that her team had to pick her up off the floor and give her IVs. In a separate interview she called it the “best divorce” she could imagine and said he remained her best friend.

Jelly Roll, 41, still has other Tennessee land. Realtor.com reported that a trust bought a 500-acre farm in Burns for $4.5 million in August 2024, then added an adjacent 18.5-acre parcel for $500,000 in November 2025. Both trusts list the same Franklin business address.

The Western Journal has covered DeFord’s public life apart from the real estate. In December 2025, the Western Journal reported that Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee granted him a full pardon for his criminal record in the state, after a board hearing that included testimony from Nashville’s sheriff.

In August, The Western Journal reported on his week guest-hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” including monologues about President Donald Trump and a later segment in which he told fans they could stop listening to his music. A follow-up noted that a law-enforcement fundraiser withdrew a performance invitation after those remarks.

In September, The Western Journal reported that he told an interviewer at the Grand Ole Opry he might leave music if he believed that was what God wanted, saying, “Y’all will never see me again,” if he were sent to work at a homeless shelter. That story also noted Bunnie had said the divorce was not her choice.

The Franklin listing is the first public step toward selling the house he transferred to her in the settlement. Neither DeFord had commented on the asking price as of the TMZ and Realtor.com reports.

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