Fans of Jelly Roll felt betrayed after he hosted Jimmy Kimmel’s talk show last month and used the platform to take repeated shots at President Donald Trump.

Now that the dust is settling, it’s clear that the singer’s career has taken a major hit.

He was spotted last weekend leaving his bar in Nashville, and people out and about weren’t exactly falling over themselves to say hello.

A clip that went viral online from last Saturday appeared to show the singer, whose real name is Jason DeFord, leaving the joint with more security guards than fans.

Jelly Roll has more security than fans 🤣☠️ pic.twitter.com/vEdH3h6x4g — MAGA Elvis 🇺🇸 (@BenStanton77) September 14, 2026

The 41-year-old has also shed social media followers in droves in recent weeks, and many of those who have stuck around on his pages are using their time to antagonize him.

As catchy as some of DeFord’s songs have been, he never had the star power of someone like Dolly Parton, Waylon Jennings, or other country greats.

DeFord has much more in common with Benedict Arnold than he ever did with Merle Haggard.

Breaking down the backlash to his stint as a late-night host, it is clear that the initial and now the prolonged reaction to his decision to embrace wokeness was about more than a few bad jokes.

It was about who DeFord had convinced people he was, and where he was standing when he pulled off the veil.

DeFord spent four total nights hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

During those appearances, he took repeated aim at Trump and made jokes about the president’s weight and appearance.

Jelly Roll took multiple shots at President Donald Trump while filling in as guest host on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Monday, to the surprise of many of the country musician’s fans. The singer, who is best known for “Save Me,” “Son of a Sinner” and “I Am Not… https://t.co/iXBPTksQab pic.twitter.com/Jt1ijfSejy — The Western Journal (@WesternJournalX) August 25, 2026

Trump is of course fair game for comedy, but there isn’t a lot of comedy on ABC, and it was clear that DeFord’s Trump comments were intended to be surgically cruel and politically persuasive.

In all likelihood, people probably could have forgiven one night of the singer dancing like a clown for the far-left.

But DeFord spent the better part of a week doing that dance without an ounce of charisma, and in that time, he dared people to quit him and later cried like a baby when expressing that he wished he had gone woke sooner.

Fans who had spent years listening to a man they thought they had gotten to know something about, or whose music they had found unique and uplifting, realized he was no different than the show’s regular host — a man who has never hidden his contempt for them and their beliefs.

People who had rewarded DeFord with their time, their money, and their loyalty because his music made them feel something visceral suddenly felt something completely different: the sting of betrayal.

DeFord had built his career speaking, people thought, honestly about mistakes he’d made in his youth, his faith, and his path to becoming a better man.

That story resonated particularly strongly with ordinary Americans who feel undervalued by the political system and constantly attacked by the entertainment industry.

At the drop of a hat, DeFord discarded them for a few cheers from Kimmel’s left-wing audience.

In an instant, his catalog of music was no longer relatable, and people realized they were looking at an inauthentic man whose face is covered in ugly tattoos.

Even worse was where DeFord chose to dehumanize the president and alienate millions.

The singer attacked Trump, a man who has been targeted by attempted assassins, from the same stage where Kimmel lied about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Jimmy Kimmel: “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.” pic.twitter.com/y1IYxRPzMj — TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 16, 2025

Trump is not just another politician to millions of taxpaying, God-fearing Americans. He has become a symbol of thriving in spite of the systems and people that want to laugh at you as they strip away your sovereignty and rights.

Meanwhile, Kimmel’s show symbolizes the left’s struggle to destroy people who are viewed as mortal enemies to the Democratic Party — people like Kirk and Trump.

DeFord, whether he intended to or not, linked arms with a movement that has declared war on Middle America.

No one ever asked him to become the spokesman for the Republican National Committee. But culturally, DeFord belonged to Christian conservatives who saw themselves or imperfect people they love in his songs.

That was a fact up until the moment the singer showed millions of people who he really is.

Jelly Roll’s temporary “Kimmel” gig will be remembered for years to come, and not because it was funny, or because the singer showed people some kind of hidden talent.

It will go down as one of the most consequential unforced errors in the history of modern entertainment.

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