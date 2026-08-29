Jelly Roll's Coming Career Implosion Is Something Other Artists Should Study

Dolly Parton died Tuesday after a decades-long career as a beloved cultural icon, and she left behind a blueprint on how to remain timeless.

The same week, country artist Jelly Roll borrowed Jimmy Kimmel’s desk to call the president racist and overweight, and later invited his own fans to kick rocks.

Jimmy Kimmel guest host Jelly Roll attacks critics of Monday’s show, “Who would have guessed I’d get in more trouble with the president than Rosie O’Donnell? I love you, Rosie. Thanks for having my back today, baby. Some folks online were upset that I didn’t treat the president… pic.twitter.com/7v0yy4xuOR — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) August 26, 2026

He will soon find out, or be reminded, that the bottom is a lonely place when former fans do exactly what he asked them to.

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