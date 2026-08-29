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Jelly Roll performs onstage in a file photo taken June 4, day one of the 2026 CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium on in Nashville, Tennessee.
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Jelly Roll performs onstage in a file photo taken June 4, day one of the 2026 CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium on in Nashville, Tennessee. (Robby Klein / Getty Images)

Jelly Roll's Coming Career Implosion Is Something Other Artists Should Study

 By Johnathan Jones  August 29, 2026 at 3:00am
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Dolly Parton died Tuesday after a decades-long career as a beloved cultural icon, and she left behind a blueprint on how to remain timeless.

The same week, country artist Jelly Roll borrowed Jimmy Kimmel’s desk to call the president racist and overweight, and later invited his own fans to kick rocks.

He will soon find out, or be reminded, that the bottom is a lonely place when former fans do exactly what he asked them to.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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