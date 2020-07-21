Thanks to its overuse in the politics of today, the word “racist” has lost all meaning.

Leftists are quick to lob accusations of racism against anyone who opposes their use of identity politics.

Sports journalist Jemele Hill joined in on the ad hominem attacks on Sunday in a tweet decrying anyone who dares pull the lever for Trump come November.

“If you vote for Donald Trump, you are a racist,” Hill wrote. “You have no wiggle room.”

As it turns out, among the many Republicans who Hill slandered as “racist” was her own mother.

“Yes, my mother voted for trump. she’s been voting republican since post bill clinton,” Hill wrote in a 2017 tweet, long before she began her anti-racism crusade against the evil, racist Republicans.

This isn’t the first time the sports reporter has fired accusations of racism against those who disagree with her.

In 2017, Hill called Donald Trump a white supremacist.

“Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists,” Hill wrote.

Her employer at the time, ESPN, forced Hill to apologize and released a statement calling her comments and actions “inappropriate.”

“The comments on Twitter from Jemele Hill regarding the President do not represent the position of ESPN. We have addressed this with Jemele and she recognizes her actions were inappropriate,” the statement read.

ESPN later split with Hill because of her “political commentary.” Since then, the sports journalist has largely focused on political discourse of an incendiary nature.

On July 6, Hill officially was given a large platform to spread her troubling beliefs.

Both Hill and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick signed with ESPN and The Walt Disney Company to create a series of projects promoting social justice activism.

“The partnership will focus on telling scripted and unscripted stories that explore race, social injustice and the quest for equity, and will provide a new platform to showcase the work of Black and Brown directors and producers,” ESPN announced in a news release.

She’ll likely use this new platform to continue her demonization of conservatives and Trump supporters, even at the expense of her own mother.

