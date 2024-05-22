Jemele Hill Says Caitlin Clark Is Popular Because of Her 'Race and Sexuality' During Racial Meltdown

Podcaster Jemele Hill spouted her usual race-baiting rhetoric by claiming WNBA star Caitlin Clark is popular simply because she’s a white heterosexual in a sport swarming with black lesbians.

“We would all be very naive if we didn’t say race and her sexuality played a role in her popularity,” Hill told the Los Angeles Times on Monday.

“While so many people are happy for Caitlin’s success — including the players, this has had such an enormous impact on the game — there is a part of it that is a little problematic because of what it says about the worth and the marketability of the players who are already there.”

With her snarky comment, the embittered leftist dismissed Clark’s exceptional skills, which have inspired thousands of fans to attend her games and millions more to watch from home.

As a reminder, the NCAA phenom electrified fans by setting scoring records during her senior season with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Indeed, Clark’s final three collegiate games broke viewership records.

As a result of her standout skills, Clark was the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft.

She eventually signed with the Indiana Fever and landed a $28 million, eight-year endorsement deal with Nike.

Sponsors showered the superstar with lucrative offers because she has a massive fan base thanks to her exceptional talent and likeable personality.

Unlike many divisive pro athletes, Clark is humble and does not alienate viewers by shoving her political agenda down people’s throats.

But Hill suggested that Clark has garnered outsized attention from the media and the public because Americans are racist and homophobic.

About 70 percent of WNBA players are black, and nearly one-third identify as LGBT, according to the Times.

While many say Clark’s race-baiting haters are merely jealous shrews, Hill insisted that’s not the case.

“It’s not jealousy,” the former ESPN commentator told the Times. “It’s just the fact that in our society, black women are often erased from the picture.”

Meanwhile, Jemele Hill was lampooned on the social media platform X for her latest racial tantrum.

Well…it’s Jemele Hill….its always about race for her. — ᴛʜᴇᴏ ᴡɪʟʟɪᴀᴍꜱ (@22Lamb22) May 21, 2024

Sounds like someone is jealous. 🤣🤣🤣 — NevadanforLife (@nevadanfor) May 21, 2024

If the vast majority of WNBA players are black lesbians then why are they mad at a minority like Clark succeeding? They need to put away their fragility and shut up and listen when minorities want a seat at the table. Am I doing this right? — Daniel Giannuzzi (@dangiannuzzi) May 21, 2024

It is now 2024. Jealous leftists must stop frivolously overplaying the worn-out race card. It’s tedious and draining.

