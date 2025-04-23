Share
Commentary
Jen Psaki speaks onstage during Jen Psaki in Conversation with Lawrence O’Donnell in New York City on May 8, 2024. (Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images)

Jen Psaki Admits What MSNBC Is Really Up to When It Comes to Trump

 By Samuel Short  April 23, 2025 at 7:23am
If MSNBC was ever trying to hide their status as a propaganda machine, they aren’t anymore.

On Tuesday, the New York Post reported on comments made by MSNBC host Jen Psaki during an appearance on “The Grill Room” podcast where she elaborated on viewers’ expectations when tuning into the network and what she and MSNBC deliver.

“There’s obviously a rooted value in the kind of … that MSNBC viewers expect of like we’re going to talk about the opposition, and we’re going to talk about what the opposing party is up to in terms of the Democrats, and we’re going to talk about future leaders and things,” Psaki said.

Psaki also just came out and said what anyone not living under a rock had already concluded about MSNBC and their treatment of President Donald Trump.

“And we’re also going to talk about Trump, and it’s typically not going to be positive. I don’t think anybody watching expects it to be positive, right?” she asked, rhetorically. “There’s not like a North Star thing written on a card, and everybody does it slightly differently, but I think that’s fairly the vibe.”

Psaki explained that network executives aren’t making any effort to shift MSNBC’s bias.

The constant conservative blasting anti-Trump angle is perfectly permissible.

“I have not experienced this like, ‘You have to move to the center. You have to have Republicans on. You have to be more moderate. You can’t say that thing,’” she said of her leeway on running her show.

Even if MSNBC executives aren’t bearing down on Psaki to run a different angle on the Trump administration, she should consider taking a hint.

Will the establishment media eventually cease to exist?

In February, network race-baiter Joy Reid’s show, “The ReidOut” was canceled — as it turns out watching a leftist launch racist tirades is not what will compel viewers to tune-in.

Days later, host of “The Rachel Maddow Show,” Rachel Maddow, also saw layoffs of staff for her show just as she was lamenting her former colleague’s departure.

On April 2, Adweek reported MSNBC’s first quarter primetime viewership to be an average of just over one million viewers.

That’s about a third of what Fox News is pulling, standing at 3.012 million.

Anyone in Psaki’s position would also rejoice in the discretion given by management in running her show however she wishes, but read the room.

Psaki came on with MSNBC after her stint as press secretary running damage control for former President Joe Biden. She went from doing a nearly impossible job — making Biden seem capable — to doing a job most leftists do in their sleep — complaining about Trump.

If she really wanted to stand out at that network and make up some of the space between her network and Fox, she could stand to try something different.

Psaki doesn’t need to be a Trump cheerleader, but coming to the realization that the man is occasionally right could pay off.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




