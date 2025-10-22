Jen Psaki Called Out for 'Disturbing' Comment About JD Vance and His Wife

Who knew that the bitter and unattractive women who make up the Democratic Party’s base had a podcast?

Well, they do. It’s called “I’ve Had It.” (By “it,” they clearly do not mean “a satisfying life.”)

In an episode posted to YouTube on Tuesday, MSNBC host Jen Psaki, former White House press secretary under President Joe Biden, made what one Fox News host later called a “disturbing” comment about Vice President JD Vance and his wife, second lady Usha Vance.

“I think the little Manchurian candidate, JD Vance,” Psaki said in a clip posted to the social media platform X, “wants to be president more than anything else.”

Psaki, of course, cannot know that, but it makes no difference, for the “disturbing” part came next.

“I always wonder what’s going on in the mind of his wife,” the former press secretary added. “Like, ‘If you’re OK please blink four times. Come over here. We’ll save you.'”

Psaki proceeded to describe Vance as “scarier in some ways” than President Donald Trump, in part due to Vance’s youth.

Jen Psaki Says JD Vance is ‘Scarier’ Than Trump “He’s smarter in some ways, and he’s young and ambitious.” 😱 pic.twitter.com/WHsfJlCr3U — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) October 21, 2025

As one would expect, Psaki’s comments prompted substantial criticism from conservatives.

Wednesday morning on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends,” for instance, co-hosts Lawrence Jones and Brian Kilmeade — along with news anchor Carley Shimkus — blasted the former press secretary.

In a clip posted to X, Shimkus called the comment “disturbing.”

“Imagine commenting on somebody else’s relationship to say that she’s scared of her husband,” Kilmeade said moments later.

Shimkus agreed.

“What does she know about their relationship?” the news anchor added.

Likewise, Jones wondered how anyone could dare comment on the vice president and second lady’s relationship “as if she’s being held hostage. It’s so nasty of them.”

Jen Psaki jokes that Usha Vance is afraid of her husband — critics calling the remark “disgusting.” pic.twitter.com/tvBQy48D2i — FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) October 22, 2025

Meanwhile, an unnamed White House official rightly dismissed Psaki as a “dumba**” and “moron,” per Newsweek.

Readers who would like to lower their IQs may watch the entire “I’ve Had It” podcast episode here. This particular episode, “Devil Wears MAGA,” features the following description: “Usha Vance, please blink twice if you need help.”

In other words, they doubled-down on Psaki’s “disturbing” comment.

But that stands to reason. After all, last week that same podcast referred to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt as “KKKaroline.”

Will JD Vance be elected president in 2028? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (55 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Indeed, one marvels at the workings of the liberal mind. By now, of course, one expects the disgusting and exhausting accusations of racism.

But what happens when the liberal mind encounters evidence that refutes its entire worldview? When liberals see a conservative, Catholic vice president married to a Hindu second lady, they cannot process it. Either their self-righteous worldview must collapse, or the Vances’ marriage must amount to a hostage situation. So the liberal mind — nothing if not inflexible — assumes the latter.

Of course, this story has another, simpler, and more familiar layer to it. In the end, this is about miserable and unattractive liberal women taking shots at both the gorgeous and accomplished Leavitt and the gorgeous and accomplished Usha Vance. Everything else is noise.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.