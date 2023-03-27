Jen Psaki Flamed for What She Was Doing with Hands on Her New MSNBC Show: 'This Is Painful'

A White House press secretary, quite literally, is a professional orator and communicator.

So then why are President Joe Biden’s press secretaries so bad at speaking and communicating?

Current press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and her unique brand of awfulness can’t be understated — but its her predecessor who’s being excoriated today.

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki was graciously gifted, er, earned, a show on MSNBC (“Inside with Jen Psaki“) following her tenure at the White House press podium, and the early returns have been a bit of a mixed bag.

The ratings for the show have started off surprisingly strong (The Wrap noted that the show has doubled the ratings of CNN’s counter-programming on Sunday), drawing over a million viewers for its debut on March 19.

The latest episode of “Inside with Jen Psaki” also appears to be drawing a number of eyeballs, albeit for reasons Psaki and her staff probably don’t want.

First, here’s the clip with no additional context:

Notice anything bizarre about that clip? Here’s a hint: You can notice it while watching the clip with its sound off.

Yes, while discussing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s stance on the war in Ukraine, some otherworldly force appears to commandeer Psaki’s arms and flail wildly about.

Now, yes, there are obviously certain people who speak with their hands. Psaki might be one of them.

But there’s a difference between speaking with your hands and borderline interpretive dance.

Twitter users, unsurprisingly, blasted Psaki for her bizarre mannerism on the sophomore episode of her show.

Some choice cuts:

I’m sorry, is she trying to make a point or guiding an airplane to its gate? — Zaggs (@Zaggs) March 27, 2023

“I’m sorry, is she trying to make a point or guiding an airplane to its gate?” one Twitter user hilariously asked.

This is painful. How in the hell does she have a show? ! — SazzygirlinCali (@RjbRocklin) March 27, 2023

“This is painful,” another Twitter user bluntly put it.

Do MSNBC not coach their new talent anymore? It’s pretty basic stuff that hand gestures that might work at a podium don’t work on camera. They’re also a tell that you’re trying to sell a script that you didn’t write yourself… — MikeGranby (@MikeGranby) March 27, 2023

“Do MSNBC not coach their new talent anymore?” asked yet another Twitter user. “It’s pretty basic stuff that hand gestures that might work at a podium don’t work on camera.”

There were numerous other jabs at Psaki riddled throughout those Twitter comments, ranging from those who complained about feeling “dizzy” watching her hands to those who thought Psaki was “horrifying” with her histrionics.

One thing’s for certain: Psaki may very well continue to drive relatively strong viewership for MSNBC through her Sunday show — but if it’s for reasons like her bizarre mannerisms, it certainly won’t last.

