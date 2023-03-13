Parler Share
Commentary

Jen Psaki Makes a Fool of Biden After Spilling the Beans on What He Does at 9 in the Morning - 'Night Owl'

 By Peter Partoll  March 13, 2023 at 2:56pm
Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki has let something slip about President Biden’s work ethic, and it does not exactly inspire confidence in the American people.

In a Monday interview on MSNBC, Psaki said that Biden does “nothing at 9 a.m.” and also claimed that her former boss was a “night owl,” so the fact that he did something at 9 in the morning showed how serious he was taking the situation with Silicon Valley Bank.

However, there is a slight problem with Psaki’s claim that Biden is a night owl: In 2021, not long after Biden became president, CNN reported that Biden finishes work around 7 p.m.

Is this supposed to mean, therefore, that Biden does absolutely nothing from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m.? That is almost 14 hours a day that the president is not doing anything!

However, given Biden’s mental state, it would not be surprising in the slightest if it was discovered that he actually did nothing for a majority of the day.

People on Twitter were quick to respond by saying that not only does Biden not do anything during that long time period, but that he does not do anything at all, allowing bureaucrats to run everything for him.

People also mocked Psaki for praising Biden for showing up to work during normal business hours. Most Americans are already at work by 9 a.m. It’s not like Biden woke up at 3 a.m. to do something, he worked when he was supposed to work.

The thing is, Psaki meant this remark as praise for Biden to show that he was alert and decisive. But that is not how it sounded to most of the American people. Instead, all they heard was that Joe Biden does absolutely nothing for a large portion of the day.

You can be sure that foreign adversaries like Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping are working around the clock to advance their interests at the expense of the United States, whereas Biden seems to be doing to bare minimum to get by.

The presidency is not a 9-to-5 job. It is a job that requires full commitment and availability at all times in order to respond to situations and crises as they arise.

We are facing several challenging situations right now in our domestic and foreign affairs, and we need a leader who will work as hard as possible in order to keep America safe.

Peter Partoll
Peter Partoll is a commentary writer for the Western Journal and a Research Assistant for the Catholic Herald. He earned his bachelor's degree at Hillsdale College and recently finished up his masters degree at Royal Holloway University of London. You can follow him on Twitter at @p_partoll.




