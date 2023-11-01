Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki was rewarded for her long career of lying to the American people on behalf of the Democratic Party with her own show on MSNBC, which debuted in March.

Having worked in various press secretary and communications director roles for notable Democratic icons like John Kerry, Barrack Obama and finally Joe Biden, Psaki took the stage in her own right with “Inside with Jen Psaki.”

While “Circle Back with Psaki” would be a much more appropriate title, the longtime leftist mouthpiece has unsurprisingly used her new platform to attack anyone she and her producers find problematic to progressives.

Psaki wasted little time in decrying last week’s election of Republican Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana as the new speaker of the House.

Not content with just attacking Johnson’s politics or voting record, Psaki used her new platform on Sunday to attack Johnson’s Christian beliefs, calling him “scary” and “divisive.

“His views on policy are essentially what you’d expect from a religious fundamentalist — they’re more divisive than divine.”

At first, Psaki appeared to demean Johnson’s clean-cut appearance and his need for vision-correcting glasses, but quickly referred to the man as “threatening” because of how Johnson answered a question posed in an interview Thursday with Fox News host Sean Hannity in regard to Johnson’s firm belief in the Bible.

Johnson said, “I’m a Bible-believing Christian. Someone asked me today in the media, they said, ‘… People are curious, what does Mike Johnson think about any issue under the sun?’ And I said, ‘Well, go pick up a Bible off your shelf and read it. That’s my worldview.'”

This innocuous answer sent Psaki into a rant that, rather than discrediting Johnson, only served to reveal how much hatred and vitriol she has for Christ and His followers.

Psaki scoffed, “You heard that right! The Bible doesn’t just inform his worldview, it is his worldview,” in a tone that implied Johnson might as well have said his worldview came from “Mein Kampf.”

Psaki continued with more derision in her voice in reference to Johnson’s stating that his election “was an act of God,” alluding to an interpretation of Romans 13:1 in regard to authority being derived and appointed by God.

“Talk about a bit of a humblebrag there,” Psaki snarked.

In true Democrat fashion, Psaki could hardly go five minutes without peddling unsubstantiated conspiracies surrounding Trump’s attempt to “overthrow the 2020 election” and mockingly pondered whether God had told Johnson to take part in it.

Psaki droned on about Johnson’s work with conservative legal activist group, the “Alliance Defending Freedom,” which Psaki made sure to mention was listed as a “hate group” by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Oddly enough, as Tyler O’Neil, managing editor of The Daily Wire, noted Tuesday, the SPLC has been silent in regard to the numerous left-leaning groups (including Black Lives Matter) that have supported the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack in Israel.

Psaki continued on her self-righteous rant in attacking Johnson’s past voting record, including his biblical stance on homosexuality when the Supreme Court struck down “sodomy laws” in the 2003 case of Lawrence v. Texas.

Psaki depicted Johnson’s accompanying commentary in regard to homosexuality being “unnatural” and “a dangerous lifestyle” as being laughably unfounded even though homosexuals have disproportionately higher HIV infection rates according to the CDC, not to mention disproportionate suicide and domestic violence rates compared to their heterosexual counterparts.

Psaki proves to the world she understands nothing of the Bible when she stated, “You don’t exactly have to be a religious scholar to know whether discrimination is a key tenant of the Bible. It’s not.”

The word discrimination has two major meanings, one being the choosing of one thing or the other. The Bible is full of stories and lessons where people and even angels choose to do good or evil.

The second meaning, the one Psaki is likely referring to, is in regard to judgment, which many lukewarm Christians and non-believers love to mindlessly tout as something we aren’t allowed to do in order to continue an immoral lifestyle without criticism.

But in 1 Corinthians 6:1-3, the Apostle Paul wrote, “If any of you has a dispute with another, do you dare to take it before the ungodly for judgment instead of before the Lord’s people? Or do you not know that the Lord’s people will judge the world? And if you are to judge the world, are you not competent to judge trivial cases? Do you not know that we will judge angels? How much more the things of this life!”

Psaki then feebly attempted to further discredit Johnson with a clip of the man at a 2013 forum on the right to life, referencing the Founding Fathers’ belief that the erosion of traditional morality will lead to the fall of the republic.

This is in reference to famous 18th century political philosopher Charles-Louis Montesquieu who greatly influenced men like Thomas Jefferson with his commentary “Spirit of the Laws,” which was published in 1750.

Montesquieu wrote: “When once a republic is corrupted, there is no possibility of remedying any of the growing evils but by removing the corruption and restoring its lost principles; every other correction is either useless or a new evil.”

Psaki’s intellectual response to Johnson’s words dripped with derision.

“Just holdin’ on to those 18th-century values there!” she mocked.

If Psaki has such disdain for 18th-century values, how much more for that of 1st-century values dictated by God Himself?

It only follows then, that someone as vapid and soulless as Psaki would find Johnson’s biblical faith to be “frightening.”

