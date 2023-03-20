Parler Share
Commentary

Jen Psaki's First Episode of New MSNBC Show Does Not Go Over Well

 By Johnathan Jones  March 20, 2023 at 1:17pm
Jen “Circle Back” Psaki was lit up online for her inaugural MSNBC show on Sunday after ironically slamming a conservative author for not offering a clear and concise answer for what “woke” means during a recent interview.

Psaki, of all people, should know that some issues are complex. When someone is in the position of communicating a message and has a human moment, the result can be less than ideal.

President Joe Biden’s first press secretary got countless passes for being awful at her job and failing to provide coherent answers to reporters’ questions.

Still, she offered conservative author Bethany Mandel no quarter after Mandel struggled to define “woke” during a recent segment on The Hill’s “Rising.”

Mandel’s Psaki-like moment came after host Briahna Joy Gray asked her to define “woke.”

“Woke is sort of the idea that — I — this is gonna be one of those moments that goes viral,” Mandel accurately predicted.

She continued, “I mean woke is something that’s very hard to define, and we’ve spent an entire chapter defining it. It is sort of the understanding that we need to … totally reimagine and redo society in order to great hierarchies of oppression.”

“Sorry. It’s hard to explain in a 15-second sound bite,” Mandel said.



The segment did go viral, and Psaki was among those who predictably piled on.

Was Jen Psaki a bad press secretary?

During her new Sunday show, “Inside with Jen Psaki,” the former Biden spokeswoman aired the clip in an attempt to humiliate Mandel and stooge for her side of the aisle’s radical politics.

She told her MSNBC viewers, “Just two cents from someone who has worked a few years in communications: If you can’t explain it, and people don’t understand it in 15 seconds, it may not be the winning message you think it is.”

Psaki concluded, “So, everyone out there, it sounds like you can let your woke flag fly.”



What a petty woman.

Twitter users who came across the clip lit Psaki up:

Many of us are old enough to remember when Psaki delivered these lowlights during her time as the inept face of the Biden administration.



Psaki is able to communicate fairly effectively now that she has a teleprompter from which she can read.

That’s how TV works, for the most part.

When you do not have people in front of you demanding quick answers for serious issues, it’s easy to come off as eloquent. At least Mandel never told The Hill she would “circle back” at a later date.

Of course, we all know what “woke” means. It is the cultural poison that demands all of society be torn down and rebuilt in order to usher in an era of radical authoritarianism in regard to language, education, sex, gender roles and ultimately reparations by any means necessary.

Mandel literally wrote the book on “wokeism” and how it is targeting the culture and young people in particular.

It is all laid out in “Stolen Youth: How Radicals Are Erasing Innocence and Indoctrinating a Generation,” which was released March 7.

