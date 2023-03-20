Jen Psaki's First Episode of New MSNBC Show Does Not Go Over Well

Jen “Circle Back” Psaki was lit up online for her inaugural MSNBC show on Sunday after ironically slamming a conservative author for not offering a clear and concise answer for what “woke” means during a recent interview.

Psaki, of all people, should know that some issues are complex. When someone is in the position of communicating a message and has a human moment, the result can be less than ideal.

President Joe Biden’s first press secretary got countless passes for being awful at her job and failing to provide coherent answers to reporters’ questions.

Still, she offered conservative author Bethany Mandel no quarter after Mandel struggled to define “woke” during a recent segment on The Hill’s “Rising.”

Mandel’s Psaki-like moment came after host Briahna Joy Gray asked her to define “woke.”

“Woke is sort of the idea that — I — this is gonna be one of those moments that goes viral,” Mandel accurately predicted.

She continued, “I mean woke is something that’s very hard to define, and we’ve spent an entire chapter defining it. It is sort of the understanding that we need to … totally reimagine and redo society in order to great hierarchies of oppression.”

“Sorry. It’s hard to explain in a 15-second sound bite,” Mandel said.







The segment did go viral, and Psaki was among those who predictably piled on.

During her new Sunday show, “Inside with Jen Psaki,” the former Biden spokeswoman aired the clip in an attempt to humiliate Mandel and stooge for her side of the aisle’s radical politics.

She told her MSNBC viewers, “Just two cents from someone who has worked a few years in communications: If you can’t explain it, and people don’t understand it in 15 seconds, it may not be the winning message you think it is.”

Psaki concluded, “So, everyone out there, it sounds like you can let your woke flag fly.”







What a petty woman.

Twitter users who came across the clip lit Psaki up:

Jen Psaki. The circle back girl who couldn’t think fast on her feet, often had no answers when questioned about more serious issues than the definition of woke. Obviously no mirrors in her house either. — Carolyn ☘️ (@Carolynkocheno2) March 20, 2023

No, no, no…The show should obviously be called: Circling Back with Jen Psaki — Facts Machine (@Juxtasupose) March 20, 2023

By the way, do any NBC News reporters or MSNBC hosts stop for even one second and ask what it says about them that Jen Psaki can go from lying to serve the US Security State and the Biden WH to doing their jobs, without having to change a single thing? She just fits right in: pic.twitter.com/T35sZYdvNL — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 20, 2023

Wow! Incredible work by Jen Psaki, “you can let your woke flag fly” how does that even make sense? Psaki didn’t bother to define woke either. — Cali Patriot 🐊🇺🇸 (@CaliPatriot20) March 20, 2023

Unfortunately, Bethany did fail there. But also the reality is, the woke label has hit the target which is why they once gladly accepted the label and now are uniformly pushing back on it. Psaki concludes it’s a nothingburger but if that were true the segment wouldn’t exist. — Fangdango (@Fangdango3) March 20, 2023

I mean, @POTUS does this on the daily so… — StarGS (@GS_GSX_455) March 20, 2023

Hey @jrpsaki, congrats on getting paid to lie just like your former gig. I’ll come on your show to explain Woke to you as long as it is live, in studio and unedited. (Though you’ll be cancelled within a year and replaced by Cringe Jean Pierre. Hey look I explained Woke already!) https://t.co/KPY62kVCsc — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) March 20, 2023

Many of us are old enough to remember when Psaki delivered these lowlights during her time as the inept face of the Biden administration.







Psaki is able to communicate fairly effectively now that she has a teleprompter from which she can read.

That’s how TV works, for the most part.

When you do not have people in front of you demanding quick answers for serious issues, it’s easy to come off as eloquent. At least Mandel never told The Hill she would “circle back” at a later date.

Of course, we all know what “woke” means. It is the cultural poison that demands all of society be torn down and rebuilt in order to usher in an era of radical authoritarianism in regard to language, education, sex, gender roles and ultimately reparations by any means necessary.

Mandel literally wrote the book on “wokeism” and how it is targeting the culture and young people in particular.

It is all laid out in “Stolen Youth: How Radicals Are Erasing Innocence and Indoctrinating a Generation,” which was released March 7.

