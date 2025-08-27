Jen Psaki's Reaction to Catholic School Shooting Likened to 'How an Actual Demon Would Respond'

MSNBC host Jen Psaki fell back on the Democratic mantra of “spare me your thoughts and prayers” following Wednesday’s Catholic school shooting in Minneapolis.

The incident occurred during morning Mass at Annunciation Catholic School, when a shooter opened fire through the windows into the church, killing two and injuring 17 others.

“He just pepper-sprayed through the stained-glass windows into the building, 50 to 100 shots,” a parent told the Minnesota Star-Tribune.

Psaki, a leftist who served as former President Joe Biden’s press secretary, posted on social media, “Prayer is not freaking enough. Prayers does not end school shootings. prayers do not make parents feel safe sending their kids to school. Prayer does not bring these kids back. Enough with the thoughts and prayers.”

Sean Davis — CEO and co-founder of The Federalist — replied, “Ask yourself how an actual demon would respond to Christian children being martyred by a demon-possessed monster. Probably with explicit mockery of God and prayer. Then ask yourself why Psaki’s response is exactly how an actual demon would respond.”

Ask yourself how an actual demon would respond to Christian children being martyred by a demon-possessed monster. Probably with explicit mockery of God and prayer. Then ask yourself why Psaki’s response is exactly how an actual demon would respond. https://t.co/ZWxlLxlyYv — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 27, 2025

Daily Caller senior editor Amber Duke similarly replied to Psaki, “You don’t understand prayer and what it’s for so kindly keep your bigoted thoughts to yourself until you can circle back with something more intelligent to say.”

You don’t understand prayer and what it’s for so kindly keep your bigoted thoughts to yourself until you can circle back with something more intelligent to say https://t.co/BXWjz782cv — Amber Duke (@ambermarieduke) August 27, 2025

Psaki’s comments were in line with what Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey told reporters following the shooting.

Frey said with a great deal of emotion in his voice, “Don’t just say this is about thoughts and prayers right now. These kids were literally praying.”

“It was the first week of school. They were in a church,” the mayor added.

“Don’t just say this is about thoughts and prayers right now. These kids were literally praying.” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey speaks after at least two people were killed in a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School, sources said. https://t.co/DDDRKlgkKo pic.twitter.com/Ai1faAXKZO — ABC News (@ABC) August 27, 2025

At least the mayor did put some blame on the shooter, saying, “This kind of act of evil should never happen, and it happens far too often.”

Obviously, the answer for both Psaki and Frey is more gun control laws.

The highly troubled, likely demonized, alleged transgender shooter — 23-year-old Robin Westman, formerly known as Robert Westman — reportedly left an 11-minute YouTube manifesto.

Regarding the video, conservative commentator Charlie Kirk posted, “The suspect wrote notes on the weapons he used including ‘Kill Trump Now!,’ ‘McVeigh,’ ‘Where is Your God?,’ ‘Burn Israel’ and ‘6 million was not enough.’ He had a human-shaped target with Jesus’s face attached to it.”

Evidence is emerging of the suspected shooter in Minneapolis and appears to be psychotic, manic 22-year-old young man, possibly trans, who left an 11-minute manifesto video on YouTube just hours before the shooting happened. The video has been taken down. The suspect wrote notes… pic.twitter.com/kM46W23OHp — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 27, 2025

So this Jesus-hating shooter was intent on killing, and possibly would have used a car to mow kids down on school grounds or some other means if he did not have access to guns.

The devil would like nothing more than to cause people to doubt God and not find solace in prayer following such a heinous act.

At least 20 people injured and two killed in a mass shooting just now at Annunciation Catholic Church and its school in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Prayers aren’t working. We need action. If prayers worked a house of prayer wouldn’t experience this. pic.twitter.com/rGYG6LAQhH — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 27, 2025

God’s perfect will is that people would not kill each other, as made clear in the Ten Commandments, “Thou shalt not murder.”

Jesus instructed his followers to pray, “Our Father which art in heaven, Hallowed be thy name. Thy kingdom come, Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven.”

So the implication is that people should be praying and, of course, acting toward that end, because otherwise God’s will would not be done in a fallen world.

President Donald Trump did call for prayer for all impacted by Tuesday’s shooting and ordered the flag at the White House lowered to half-staff.

Donald Trump Truth Social Post 10:47 AM EST 08/27/25 I have been fully briefed on the tragic shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The FBI quickly responded and they are on the scene. The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for… — Fan Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 27, 2025

Sean Davis is right: The devil would like nothing better in the aftermath of this evil attack than for people to follow Psaki’s and other Democrats’ counsel and not pray.

But we absolutely should.

