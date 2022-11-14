Parler Share
Actress Jennifer Aniston poses with her father, actor John Aniston, after she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Feb. 23, 2013. (Chris Pizzello / AP)

Jennifer Aniston Announces Horrible News

 By The Associated Press  November 14, 2022 at 8:35am
John Aniston, the Emmy-winning star of the daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives” and father of Jennifer Aniston, has died at age 89.

The actor’s daughter posted a tribute to him Monday morning on Instagram, announcing that he had died Friday, Veteran’s Day. John Aniston served in the Navy.

“Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston,” Jennifer Aniston wrote. “You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew.

“I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace — and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now.⁣

“I’ll love you till the end of time. Don’t forget to visit.”

John Aniston was born Yannis Anastassakis in Crete, Greece, and emigrated with his family to Pennsylvania when he was a child.

His best-known role was Victor Kiriakis in “Days of Our Lives,” but his credits also included “Search for Tomorrow,” “The West Wing” and “Gilmore Girls.”

Many paid tribute to him on social media.

In addition to daughter Jennifer, Aniston leaves behind a son, Alex, according to People.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

