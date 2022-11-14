John Aniston, the Emmy-winning star of the daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives” and father of Jennifer Aniston, has died at age 89.

The actor’s daughter posted a tribute to him Monday morning on Instagram, announcing that he had died Friday, Veteran’s Day. John Aniston served in the Navy.

“Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston,” Jennifer Aniston wrote. “You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew.

“I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace — and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now.⁣

“I’ll love you till the end of time. Don’t forget to visit.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

John Aniston was born Yannis Anastassakis in Crete, Greece, and emigrated with his family to Pennsylvania when he was a child.

His best-known role was Victor Kiriakis in “Days of Our Lives,” but his credits also included “Search for Tomorrow,” “The West Wing” and “Gilmore Girls.”

Many paid tribute to him on social media.

Our hearts are broken over the loss of our beloved family member John Aniston. We love you John. Your legend will live on.

#DaysOfOurLives #Days @peacock pic.twitter.com/IWPArGRKQH — Days of our Lives (@DaysPeacock) November 14, 2022

For John Aniston’s 35th Days Anniversary back in 2020, Thaao Penghlis had such beautiful words to say about him. John’s passing is a tremendous loss for our Days community. Our sincerest condolences to the entire #Days cast. Rest in love Sir 🙏 You will live on in our hearts ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ue2BmYLTmU — Kat M (@katm20105) November 14, 2022

Sad news about the passing of #Days legend #JohnAniston. Since his debut as the inimitable Victor Kiriakis in 1985, John has given us an iconic villain with a softness for family & his son Bo. Our hearts are heavy but as we say in Greek, may his memory be eternal.💔@peterreckell pic.twitter.com/6xUlhB5lkN — 𝗔𝗻𝗴𝗶𝗲 (@Evangelia1111) November 14, 2022

John Aniston is gone. I was expecting this, but it’s leveling me. The beauty of soaps is the fact that we welcome these actors into our homes daily. Victor Kirakis has been a part of my life as long as I can remember. He will be sorely missed. #Days #JohnAnistom — Steven Andrew Tankersley (@SouthernGh) November 14, 2022

In addition to daughter Jennifer, Aniston leaves behind a son, Alex, according to People.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

