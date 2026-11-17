After departing Nvidia amid a sex scandal, founder and former CEO Jensen Huang says he is ready to return.

As noted by the New York Post, Huang stepped down as CEO last week amid revelations of his flings with multiple women, including his liaison with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.

But he claims there is a rising tide of support for him, and he would be happy to ride it back to the top.

“Over the past week, I’ve been overwhelmed by the love and support of friends, industry colleagues, and people I’ve never met,” he wrote in a post on X.

“Thank you to everyone who has shown kindness to my family and me. It means the world to me. I came to the United States 53 years ago, and becoming an American citizen is one of the greatest gifts and proudest moments of my life,” he wrote.

𝕏 Post on X Over the past week, I’ve been overwhelmed by the love and support of friends, industry colleagues, and people I’ve never met. Thank you to everyone who has shown kindness to my family and me. It means the world to me. I came to the United States 53 years ago, and becoming an American citizen is one of the greatest gifts and proudest moments of my life. NVIDIA has been my life’s work. Building it into the company it is today alongside my colleagues has been a privilege and an honor. Nowhere but in America could a company like NVIDIA be possible. I love our country, and I love NVIDIA. I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life. I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board’s independent investigation. Since my departure, I’ve seen an outpouring of calls from NVIDIA’s employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO. Many continue to reach out to me directly as the company navigates complex technology, market, competitive, and geopolitical dynamics. NVIDIA is a once-in-a-generation company. If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO. Thank you again to everyone who has shared their good wishes. I am profoundly humbled by your support. To my family: I love you, and I will spend the rest of my life being worthy of yours. Jensen — Jensen Huang (@JensenHuang) November 17, 2026 View original post ↗ Show full post

“NVIDIA has been my life’s work. Building it into the company it is today alongside my colleagues has been a privilege and an honor. Nowhere but in America could a company like NVIDIA be possible,” he continued.

Although his dalliance with a suspected spy led to fears that China has stolen Nvidia’s secrets, he insisted in the post, “I love our country, and I love NVIDIA.”

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He admitted that he might have done something wrong.

“I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life. I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board’s independent investigation,” he wrote.

𝕏 Post on X Let’s hope the board of @nvidia is smarter than @JensenHuang. Huang “offers” to return as head of Nvidia. https://t.co/J3t7D321kv — Amber Lutz (@blkbored) November 17, 2026 View original post ↗ Show full post

“Since my departure, I’ve seen an outpouring of calls from NVIDIA’s employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO. Many continue to reach out to me directly as the company navigates complex technology, market, competitive, and geopolitical dynamics,” he added.

“NVIDIA is a once-in-a-generation company. If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO,” he posted.

“Thank you again to everyone who has shared their good wishes. I am profoundly humbled by your support. To my family: I love you, and I will spend the rest of my life being worthy of yours,” he wrote.

𝕏 Post on X Nvidia’s stock price shot up after Jensen Huang released his first public statement in the wake of a sex scandal. “Nvidia is a once-in-a-generation company. If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO.” Read his full statement here: https://t.co/dThdpwtCBN — Variety (@Variety) November 17, 2026 View original post ↗ Show full post

CNBC noted that to date, the board is not planning to bring back Huang. The company is currently investigating to determine what damage Huang did to the company.

An online petition with over 180,000 signatures is calling for him to take up his position, while President Donald Trump said he would be open to Huang’s return.