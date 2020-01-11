SECTIONS
'Jeopardy!' Under Fire After Accepting Answer Stating Bethlehem Is in Israel

By Kayla Kunkel
Published January 11, 2020 at 2:46pm
The popular game show “Jeopardy!” has come under fire on Twitter after a contestant said Bethlehem is located in Palestine and was told her response was wrong.

In an episode that aired Friday, host Alex Trebek asked contestants where the Church of the Nativity, which is said to mark the birthplace of Jesus in Bethlehem, was located.

The church is in the West Bank, which has been at the center of a decades-long dispute over whether the land rightfully belongs to Israel or to the State of Palestine.

The West Bank was captured by the Arab nation of Jordan during the 1948 Arab-Israeli War, but has been occupied by Israel ever since the 1967 Six-Day War.

“Built in the 300’s A.D., the Church of the Nativity,” the ambiguous clue read. Contestants had to correctly provide the location for the church.

Contestant Katie Needle quickly buzzed in and said, “What is Palestine?”

Trebek said her response was wrong and moved to the next contestant, Jack McGuire, who said, “What is Israel?”

Trebek said his response was correct.

The Arab American Institute’s Omar Baddar recorded the segment and expressed his disappointment in the game show.

“Unacceptable!! Bethlehem is in the Palestinian territories which Israel illegally occupies (Katie Needle got the correct answer & was robbed),” he wrote.

He added: “@Jeopardy owes an apology for endorsing Israel’s universally-condemned illegal takeover of Palestinian lands.”

Others echoed Baddar’s outrage.

While many cried for the game show to right its supposed wrong, others agreed that Palestine was the wrong answer.

“Palestine should be classed the same as never Neverland and Narnia,” one user said.

'Jeopardy!' Under Fire After Accepting Answer Stating Bethlehem Is in Israel
