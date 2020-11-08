Login
SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
P Share Print

'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek Dead at Age 80

Alex Trebek accepts the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host onstage during the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Center on May 05, 2019, in Pasadena, California.Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty ImagesAlex Trebek accepts the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host onstage during the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Center on May 05, 2019, in Pasadena, California. (Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images)

By Kayla Kunkel
Published November 8, 2020 at 10:40am
P Share Print

Alex Trebek, the iconic game show host of “Jeopardy” has passed away. He was 80 years old.

Hearts across the nation broke when Trebek shared that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer through a YouTube video on the “Jeopardy!” channel.

Trebek said he decided to share the news in order to keep with his “longtime policy of being open and transparent” with the fans of “Jeopardy!”

TRENDING: Rudy Giuliani: Trump Campaign Has the Evidence To Change PA Election Results

The iconic TV host was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March 2019, and, despite the low odds of survival, he said that he was hopeful and ready to fight.

The news of Trebek’s cancer came just over a year after he fell and was diagnosed with a subdural hematoma in October 2017.

Following the video message, fans flooded Trebek with messages of encouragement, prayer, and even personal stories of similar circumstances.

He thanked those who had reached out in a Facebook video posted on March 14, 2019.

“I won’t be able to respond to all of you individually, but I did want you to know that I do read everything I receive,” he said.

“I am thankful for the kind words, the prayers, and the advice you have offered and I am extremely touched by the warmth you have expressed in your comments to me. I’m a lucky guy.”

RELATED: Actor Geoffrey Palmer Dead at Age 93

On April 17, 2019, following the end of season 35, Trebek updated fans again saying that he was continuing to go through therapy and was “feeling good.”

New of Trebek’s passing was confirmed in a tweet by “Jeopardy!”

“Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Kayla Kunkel
Supervising Staff Writer
Kayla has been a staff writer for The Western Journal since 2018.
Kayla Kunkel began writing for The Western Journal in 2018.
Birthplace
Tennessee
Honors/Awards
Lifetime Member of the Girl Scouts
Location
Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
News, Crime, Lifestyle & Human Interest







'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek Dead at Age 80
'WJ Live': What Would a Biden Presidency Look Like?
'WJ Live': Historic Voter Turnout Disproves the Left's Cries About 'Voter Suppression'
'WJ Live': Latest 2020 Election Results
'WJ Live': Is John Piper's Anti-Trump Argument Flawed?
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×