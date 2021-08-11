After the death of beloved “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek last year, the show has finally named not one, but two permanent hosts.

Since Trebek’s death in November, the long-running game show has relied on a series of temporary hosts to fill in for the former TV titan.

CNBC reported Wednesday that Mike Richards will become the show’s new host, but he will not be alone.

Richards and actress Mayim Bialik will share duties as the show attempts to forge ahead following the loss of the man who charmed audiences with his sharp wit and dry quips for 37 years.

Richards is the executive producer of “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” and previously produced “The Price Is Right” and “Let’s Make a Deal.”

Bialik, a trained neuroscientist, is known for TV roles on shows like “The Big Bang Theory” and “Blossom,” among others.

She will host primetime spin-off shows, including “Jeopardy! National College Championship,” a tournament-style show that will pit 15 universities against each other in a two-week competition.

Bialik celebrated the news on Twitter.

“I am deeply honored to have the opportunity to host the syndicated version of Jeopardy!,” Richards said, according to Deadline. “Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined being chosen to step into a role of this magnitude. Alex believed the game itself and the contestants are the most important aspects of the show.”

“I was fortunate to witness his professionalism, intensity and kindness up close and that will serve as the ultimate blueprint as we continue to produce the show we love,” he added.

Richards also welcomed Bialik to the show.

“I am thrilled that Mayim is joining the Jeopardy! team,” he said. “Her academic track record and enthusiasm for the game made her a terrific guest host. It will be a privilege to produce the primetime series with her as host.”

Sony Pictures said the search for a new “Jeopardy!” host was not an easy one.

“We took this decision incredibly seriously,” said Ravi Ahuja, Sony’s chairman of global television studios and corporate development.

“A tremendous amount of work and deliberation has gone into it, perhaps more than has ever gone into the selection of hosts for a show — deservedly so because it’s Jeopardy! and we are following the incomparable Alex Trebek,” he added.

Ahuja said both hosts were chosen after extensive research and consultation with a focus group.

“We knew early on that we wanted to divide the hosting responsibilities and it became very clear that Mike and Mayim were the undeniable choices,” he said. “They were both at the top of our research and analysis.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.