Jerry Nadler Ending Congressional Career, Fearing What Happened to Biden Will Happen to Him

“Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall. Humpty Dumpty had a great fall.” This popular nursery rhyme encapsulates the forgettable career of Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York, who’ll retire when his term ends in January 2027.

The 78-year-old sinecure — who has been a politician since 1977 — said former President Joe Biden’s election loss to President Donald Trump was the impetus for his decision to retire.

“Watching the Biden thing really said something about the necessity for generational change in the party, and I think I want to respect that,” Nadler told The New York Times on Monday.

Essentially, Nadler is leaving before he gets pushed out the way Biden did.

The congressman also urged other senior Democrats to step aside to replenish his party’s geriatric bench.

“I’m not saying we should change over the entire party,” he said. “But I think a certain amount of change is very helpful, especially when we face the challenge of Trump and his incipient fascism.”

Jerry Nadler is retiring. He’ll shuffle off the political stage for the last time in 2026. pic.twitter.com/pP24gh2rfr — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 1, 2025

It’s amusing that Nadler said he’s retiring because of the need for “generational change,” instead of the fact that he has done nothing for his constituents during his unremarkable, 33-year Congressional tenure.

Moreover, Nadler has looked deathly sick and unhealthy for decades.

Nadler’s claim to fame was serving as the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee from 2019 to 2023, during which time he managed Trump‘s sham first impeachment, which failed in the Senate.

In December 2024, Nadler stepped down as the ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee amid criticism from members of his own party, who accused him of being too easy on Trump.

Over the years, the New York Democrat also became infamous for being a serial napper on the taxpayer’s dime.

Jerry Nadler fell asleep during today’s hearing with the ATF Director. More proof that there should be mandatory term limits, age limits, and annual cognitive testing for all members of public office. pic.twitter.com/6Zisf3Fiq7 — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) April 26, 2023

WATCH: Jerry Nadler getting paid $174,000 a year for LITERALLY sleeping on the job. pic.twitter.com/wEg4L8pL51 — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) May 24, 2023

The Penguin aka Jerry Nadler suffers from hypoxia and drifts off to sleep during his job in which the American tax payer funds. He needs to go NOW!! pic.twitter.com/OEvgXi4jye — 🔥 BULL RUN WONKA 🔥 XRP (@WillyWonkaXRP) July 29, 2020

Nadler is falling asleep… pic.twitter.com/dZCfQNP37J — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) December 12, 2019

The stress of his political vendetta getting to him? Or upcoming declass ?

Nadler had a medical episode at an event w/ Mayor Blasio in NYC. “Jerry, take a drink, you look a little dehydrated, brother. You seem a little dehydrated. You OK?.Jerry? How you feel man? You all right?” pic.twitter.com/tsWZ5il4kZ — Jennie 🇺🇸 (@GodLovesUSA1) May 24, 2019

Like many of his inept left-wing comrades, Nadler should have retired years ago, instead of feeding at the public trough for most of his adult life.

That said, it’s encouraging that the doddering Democrat is finally leaving Congress. Hopefully, his other, do-nothing cohorts will soon follow suit.

