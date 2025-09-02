Share
Commentary
Rep. Jerry Nadler speaks during the House Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, and the Internet hearing on "Radio, Music, and Copyrights: 100 Years of Inequity for Recording Artists" at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, D.C., on June 26, 2024.
Commentary
Rep. Jerry Nadler speaks during the House Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, and the Internet hearing on "Radio, Music, and Copyrights: 100 Years of Inequity for Recording Artists" at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, D.C., on June 26, 2024. (Samuel Corum / Getty Images)

Jerry Nadler Ending Congressional Career, Fearing What Happened to Biden Will Happen to Him

 By Samantha Chang  September 2, 2025 at 4:46am
Share

“Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall. Humpty Dumpty had a great fall.” This popular nursery rhyme encapsulates the forgettable career of Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York, who’ll retire when his term ends in January 2027.

The 78-year-old sinecure — who has been a politician since 1977 — said former President Joe Biden’s election loss to President Donald Trump was the impetus for his decision to retire.

“Watching the Biden thing really said something about the necessity for generational change in the party, and I think I want to respect that,” Nadler told The New York Times on Monday.

Essentially, Nadler is leaving before he gets pushed out the way Biden did.

The congressman also urged other senior Democrats to step aside to replenish his party’s geriatric bench.

“I’m not saying we should change over the entire party,” he said. “But I think a certain amount of change is very helpful, especially when we face the challenge of Trump and his incipient fascism.”

It’s amusing that Nadler said he’s retiring because of the need for “generational change,” instead of the fact that he has done nothing for his constituents during his unremarkable, 33-year Congressional tenure.

In 10 years will anyone even remember Jerry Nadler’s name?

Moreover, Nadler has looked deathly sick and unhealthy for decades.

Nadler’s claim to fame was serving as the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee from 2019 to 2023, during which time he managed Trump‘s sham first impeachment, which failed in the Senate.

In December 2024, Nadler stepped down as the ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee amid criticism from members of his own party, who accused him of being too easy on Trump.

Over the years, the New York Democrat also became infamous for being a serial napper on the taxpayer’s dime.

Related:
Dem Rep. Angrily Reclaims His Time After Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy Turns the Tables During Hearing

Like many of his inept left-wing comrades, Nadler should have retired years ago, instead of feeding at the public trough for most of his adult life.

That said, it’s encouraging that the doddering Democrat is finally leaving Congress. Hopefully, his other, do-nothing cohorts will soon follow suit.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and political commentator based in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




Jerry Nadler Ending Congressional Career, Fearing What Happened to Biden Will Happen to Him
Watch: Cracker Barrel Co-Founder Roasts Failed Re-Brand, Mocks CEO Who Came from Taco Bell
Spectacular Pictures: Scottish Girl Arrested for Wielding Axe, Knife to Protect Sister from Immigrant Officially Becomes Legend
A 7th Grader Could Catch the Error in This Newsom Meme, But Apparently Newsom Doesn't Have Any 7th Graders Working for Him
Video: Mayor Adams Utterly Humiliates Mamdani in Bench Press Video - Just Watch the Spotter to See the Truth
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation