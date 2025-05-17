Share
Jerry Seinfeld attends SiriusXM's "Unfrosted" Town Hall at SiriusXM Studios on April 30, 2024, in Los Angeles, California.
Jerry Seinfeld Offers the Only Response Possible After Being Told He Supports 'Genocide of Babies'

 By Randy DeSoto  May 17, 2025 at 8:34am
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld offered a quick retort and a smile when a heckler accused him of supporting “the genocide of babies in Gaza.”

A video of the incident, which occurred as he was leaving a New York Knicks game, was posted Wednesday on the Palestinian Assembly for Liberation’s Instagram page, Fox News reported.

“F*** you, Jerry Seinfeld! Free Palestine,” said what sounded like a female protester off-camera as the comedian was making his way to an SUV. “You support the genocide of babies in Gaza!”

Seinfeld laughed at the accusation and shot back, “Only you.”

She continued shouting at him and ended with, “You rabid f***ing dog” after he got in the vehicle.

Warning: the video below contains offensive language.  

Seinfeld has been a strong supporter of Israel, particularly following the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas terrorists.

He posted two days after the tragedy on Instagram, “I lived and worked on a Kibbutz in Israel when I was 16 and I have loved our Jewish homeland ever since,” adding, “I will always stand with Israel and the Jewish people.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jerry Seinfeld (@jerryseinfeld)

Seinfeld traveled to the Jewish State in December 2023 and met with family members of those being held captive by Hamas.

Free Press editor Bari Weiss asked him about the trip during a May 2024 interview.

“The most powerful experience of my life,” Seinfeld said of the trip, and when asked why, he began to tear up and simply replied, “You know.”

Seinfeld has faced hecklers at some of his shows, though I’m happy to report not in Phoenix in March, when he and Jim Gaffigan played to a sold-out crowd at the Phoenix Arena, home of the Suns. Great show!

But in June 2024, a pro-Palestinian heckler disrupted a Seinfeld performance in Sydney, Australia.

He was able to turn the tables on him, though, in a moment that went viral. Seinfeld told the man that he was a “genius” for figuring out that Jewish comedians are the source of all the problems in the Middle East.

“They are the ones doing everything,” he joked.

Seinfeld concluded, “You have to go 20,000 miles from the problem, and screw up a comedian. That is how you solve world issues.”

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




