Comedian Jerry Seinfeld offered a quick retort and a smile when a heckler accused him of supporting “the genocide of babies in Gaza.”

A video of the incident, which occurred as he was leaving a New York Knicks game, was posted Wednesday on the Palestinian Assembly for Liberation’s Instagram page, Fox News reported.

“F*** you, Jerry Seinfeld! Free Palestine,” said what sounded like a female protester off-camera as the comedian was making his way to an SUV. “You support the genocide of babies in Gaza!”

Seinfeld laughed at the accusation and shot back, “Only you.”

She continued shouting at him and ended with, “You rabid f***ing dog” after he got in the vehicle.

Warning: the video below contains offensive language.

Jewish actor Jerry Seinfeld gets heckled by anti-Israel activist. “F*** you Jerry Seinfeld. Free Palestine. You support the genocide of babies in Gaza.” The comedian then laughed at the

activists comments. pic.twitter.com/dAv0uMymk1 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 14, 2025

Seinfeld has been a strong supporter of Israel, particularly following the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas terrorists.

He posted two days after the tragedy on Instagram, “I lived and worked on a Kibbutz in Israel when I was 16 and I have loved our Jewish homeland ever since,” adding, “I will always stand with Israel and the Jewish people.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry Seinfeld (@jerryseinfeld)

Seinfeld traveled to the Jewish State in December 2023 and met with family members of those being held captive by Hamas.

Free Press editor Bari Weiss asked him about the trip during a May 2024 interview.

“The most powerful experience of my life,” Seinfeld said of the trip, and when asked why, he began to tear up and simply replied, “You know.”

.@JerrySeinfeld on visiting Israel after October 7: “The most powerful experience of my life.” Listen to his full, wide-ranging conversation with @BariWeiss now: https://t.co/W5Y0aqEj75 pic.twitter.com/EoOZ1d72O4 — Honestly with Bari Weiss (@thehonestlypod) May 28, 2024

Seinfeld has faced hecklers at some of his shows, though I’m happy to report not in Phoenix in March, when he and Jim Gaffigan played to a sold-out crowd at the Phoenix Arena, home of the Suns. Great show!

Come see me and this up and coming comedian #JerrySeinfeld. Shows in Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Omaha, Kansas City, Toledo, Columbus, Charlotte, San Diego and Phoenix. https://t.co/hweZa97LCo pic.twitter.com/PYU3bzfjNc — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) November 14, 2024

But in June 2024, a pro-Palestinian heckler disrupted a Seinfeld performance in Sydney, Australia.

He was able to turn the tables on him, though, in a moment that went viral. Seinfeld told the man that he was a “genius” for figuring out that Jewish comedians are the source of all the problems in the Middle East.

Jerry Seinfeld demolishes anti-Jewish heckler. – Sydney, Australia Crowd cheers as security boots the activist. Taken by AJA CEO Robert Gregory pic.twitter.com/9rUhfHu7tG — Australian Jewish Association (@AustralianJA) June 16, 2024

“They are the ones doing everything,” he joked.

Seinfeld concluded, “You have to go 20,000 miles from the problem, and screw up a comedian. That is how you solve world issues.”

