Jerusalem Names Square Near Embassy in Honor of President Trump

The mayor of Jerusalem announced on Tuesday that his city will be honoring President Donald Trump with the naming of a square near the new United States’ Israeli embassy.

Mayor Nir Barkat said the location’s name will be “United States Square in honor of President Donald Trump.”

“This is the way in which Jerusalem returns love to the president and residents of the United States who stand by the state of Israel,” the mayor said in a news release, The Jerusalem Post reported.

“President Trump decided to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish people, stand on the side of historical truth and do the right thing,” Barkat added.

The mayor tweeted a picture of the square, which he wrote is next to the embassy.

President Trump has recognized #Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish people. To show our love and respect for @POTUS and the American people, who always stand by the side of Israel and Jerusalem, we will name a square next to the new #USEmbassy in honor of the President. pic.twitter.com/cUh8JITLmF — Mayor Nir Barkat (@NirBarkat) May 8, 2018

Trump announced his intention to move the United States’ embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in December.

“That city is Israel’s capital,” Trump said at the time, according to CNBC. “It is time to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.”

The president added moving the embassy “is nothing less than a recognition of reality.”

Israel’s center of government is in Jerusalem, including its legislature, the Knesset, and the official residence of the prime minister.

Trump noted in December that “while previous presidents have made this a major campaign promise, they failed to deliver. Today, I am delivering.”

The United States plans to open its new embassy — which will be located where the U.S. consulate currently exists — on Monday, May 14. The date coincides with the 70th anniversary of the founding of the modern state of Israel.

The United States, under the leadership of then-President Harry Truman, was the first nation to officially recognize the independence of Israel in 1948.

The U.S. was also the first nation to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel by moving its embassy there. Guatemala announced in March it plans to do the same. All other nations’ embassies in Israel are located in Tel Aviv, Newsweek reported.

Barkat proudly posted photos of a new road sign he hung this week showing the way to the American embassy.

This is not a dream – it's reality! This morning, I installed the signs for the new #USembassy in #Jerusalem! Jerusalem is the eternal capital of the Jewish people – and the world is beginning to recognize this fact! Thank you @POTUS! pic.twitter.com/oSPwnCGKtu — Mayor Nir Barkat (@NirBarkat) May 7, 2018

“Jerusalem is the eternal capital of the Jewish people — and the world is beginning to recognize this face!” Barkat wrote.

According to the biblical account, Jerusalem first became the capital of the Jewish people around 1,000 B.C. under the leadership of King David.

Pastor John Hagee, the founder of Christians United for Israel, told Fox News, “(President Trump) will be remembered for thousands of years for his act of courage to treat Israel like we already treat other nations.”

