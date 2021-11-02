The Rev. Jesse Jackson was hospitalized Monday after a fall that took place at Howard University in Washington, D.C.

The 80-year-old civil rights leader went to the historically black college to support students protesting their living conditions, according to The Washington Post.

“When Rev. Jackson entered a building on campus, he fell and hit his head. His staff took him to the Howard University Hospital where various tests were run including a CT scan. The results came back normal. However, hospital officials decided to keep Rev. Jackson overnight for observation,” a statement from the Rainbow PUSH Coalition said, according to CNN.

While meeting with various administrators, including Dr. Wayne Frederick, Rev. Jackson sustained an injury upon entering the Blackburn Center. Our thoughts and prayers are with Rev. Jesse Jackson and his family at this time. — Howard University (@HowardU) November 2, 2021

Jackson’s daughter Santita sent a message on social media to those supporting Jackson.

Family, he’s resting comfortably & doing well: we thank u 4 ur prayers! Fighting 4 u is what he’ll always do. His goal is 2 ensure the well-being of@HowardU students: #MissionAccomplished Rev. Jesse Jackson falls while helping Howard U student protesters https://t.co/1X9zohjbgJ — Santita Jackson (@SantitaJ) November 2, 2021

Since early October, Howard University students have been protesting against having mold, mice and roaches in their dorms. Dozens of students recently occupied a student center and set up a tent city outside the facility.

Howard President Wayne A.I. Frederick called for an end to the protest last week, saying, “Howard University’s proud tradition of student protest has never been — and can never be — invoked as a justification for tactics that harm our students.”

Jackson and his wife Jacqueline were hospitalized in August after testing positive for the coronavirus.

After being released in September, Jackson was sent to a rehab facility due to his Parkinson’s disease, according to CNN.

“Thank God for leading the way to get me again to walk again on my own power, talking,” he said after being discharged from the facility.

Jackson was first diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2015, according to NPR.

Despite that, Jackson has remained active.

“Never Surrender. Keep Hope Alive” After over an hour of dialogue with #BlackburnTakeover Protesters at #HowardUniversity, Reverend Jesse Jackson closes with words of encouragement. pic.twitter.com/uNaoYTzwdd — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) October 30, 2021

In early August, he was arrested as part of an anti-filibuster protest at the U.S. Capitol, according to The Washington Post.

Jackson ran for president in 1984 and 1988. He was a leading participant in the civil rights movement and a close friend of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

