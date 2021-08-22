Jesse Jackson Hospitalized, Had Received COVID Vaccine Early On

The Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. and his wife were hospitalized Saturday after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline, 77, were hospitalized at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, according to a statement from Rainbow PUSH Coalition, according to WGN-TV.

The statement said doctors are monitoring the couple’s condition.

Chicago TV station WBBM-TV reported Sunday that a source it described as “a friend of the family” said Jackson and his wife were “just there mainly for observation, no issues at this time.”

Jackson received the Pfizer vaccine in January, according to NBC.

A spokesman said doctors were monitoring the conditions of Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline. Jackson received his first dose of the #COVID19 vaccine during a public event in January. https://t.co/8yDM6DFmSd — WUSA9 (@wusa9) August 22, 2021

At the time he urged black Americans, whose rate of vaccinations lags whites, to be vaccinated.

Will you get a booster shot when you are eligible for one? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 34% (957 Votes) No: 66% (1838 Votes)

“Vaccination is imperative to save lives, particularly for African Americans, disproportionately the greatest victims of the virus,” he said then, according to The New York Times.

The delta variant of the coronavirus can infect those who have been vaccinated, particularly in order or immunocompromised people.

Further, experts have said that the protection afforded by the vaccine wears down over time, and have called for booster doses for those most at risk.

President Joe Biden has said he wants a nationwide boost shot effort to begin next month.

Health experts warn not to jump the gun—or line—in taking a third dose. https://t.co/2Fqh0sfv4z — ABC News (@ABC) August 21, 2021

Science tells us that most Americans do not need a COVID-19 vaccine booster (1/3) 1. With time, vaccine-induced antibodies wane but the same happens with all vaccines and infections. — Vincent Racaniello (@profvrr) August 19, 2021

In 2017, Jackson said he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, according to USA Today.

Despite that, Jackson has remained active.

Hundreds of people, led by @RevDrBarber and Jesse Jackson, marched to @kyrstensinema’s office. Over 30 people are about to risk arrest in her office. Everyone is demanding for our Senator to support an end to the filibuster. We cannot wait any longer. #EndTheFilibusterNow pic.twitter.com/CF6fvVRRui — Erika Andiola (@ErikaAndiola) July 26, 2021

Earlier this summer, Jackson was arrested as part of an anti-filibuster protest at the U.S. Capitol, according to The Washington Post.

Jackson ran for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination in 1984 and 1988.

He had been a leading participant in the civil rights movement and a close friend of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.