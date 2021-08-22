Path 27
Jesse Jackson Hospitalized, Had Received COVID Vaccine Early On

 By Jack Davis  August 22, 2021 at 12:23pm
The Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. and his wife were hospitalized Saturday after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline, 77, were hospitalized at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, according to a statement from Rainbow PUSH Coalition, according to WGN-TV.

The statement said doctors are monitoring the couple’s condition.

Chicago TV station WBBM-TV reported Sunday that a source it described as “a friend of the family” said Jackson and his wife were “just there mainly for observation, no issues at this time.”

Jackson received the Pfizer vaccine in January, according to NBC.

At the time he urged black Americans, whose rate of vaccinations lags whites, to be vaccinated.

“Vaccination is imperative to save lives, particularly for African Americans, disproportionately the greatest victims of the virus,” he said then, according to The New York Times.

The delta variant of the coronavirus can infect those who have been vaccinated, particularly in order or immunocompromised people.

Further, experts have said that the protection afforded by the vaccine wears down over time, and have called for booster doses for those most at risk.

President Joe Biden has said he wants a nationwide boost shot effort to begin next month.

In 2017, Jackson said he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, according to USA Today.

Despite that, Jackson has remained active.

Earlier this summer, Jackson was arrested as part of an anti-filibuster protest at the U.S. Capitol, according to The Washington Post.

Jackson ran for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination in 1984 and 1988.

He had been a leading participant in the civil rights movement and a close friend of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation