Jesse Watters Asks Todd Blanche Point-Blank If He Thinks Bondi Mishandled Epstein Files

Fox News’ Jesse Watters pressed Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche on Thursday whether he believed former Attorney General Pam Bondi mishandled files related to Jeffrey Epstein.

Bondi’s tenure as Attorney General has ended as President Donald Trump announced Blanche will step in as acting head of the Department of Justice. Appearing on “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Watters asked Blanche if he thought that the Epstein files were not handled well.

“First of all, I have never heard President Trump say that the Attorney General was, that anything that happened to her had anything to do with the Epstein files. So look, the Epstein files has been a saga that’s lasted for the entire for the past year,” Blanche told Watters.

“And what happened when the president signed the Transparency Act is that the Department of Justice has now released all the files, with respect to the Epstein saga.”

Blanche said he and Bondi voluntarily appeared before lawmakers to answer questions, ensuring that every senator and congressman could review any redacted or unredacted document they requested.

In March, the House Oversight Committee voted to subpoena Bondi to testify about the Epstein files, with bipartisan support that included five Republicans.

“The Attorney General Bondi and I appeared in front of Congress voluntarily a couple weeks ago to answer any questions they had. We have made every single congressman and senator available to come and see any document, redacted [and] unredacted, that they want,” Blanche said.

“And so I think that to the extent that the Epstein files was a part of the past year of this Justice Department, it should not be a part of anything going forward.”

Bondi faced repeated criticisms over how she managed the Epstein files.

In February 2025, she claimed to have Epstein’s client list on her desk and distributed binders containing mostly repetitive material to conservative influencers at the White House.

Tensions escalated in July when a DOJ memo said that no client list existed and added that Epstein’s death was a suicide.

After Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act in November, the Justice Department gradually released the files to the public.

Trump previously called out Bondi on Truth Social to question her over slow-moving investigations into former FBI Director James Comey, Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff of California, and Democratic Attorney General Letitia James of New York.

Trump is reportedly frustrated with Bondi’s leadership, privately describing her as a “weak and ineffective enforcer.”

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