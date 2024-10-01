Share
Jesse Watters: Biden, Harris MIA for Disaster Again as Trump Steps Into Presidential Role

 By Randy DeSoto  October 1, 2024 at 12:32pm
Fox News host Jesse Watters on Monday contrasted the presidential actions taken by former President Donald Trump following Hurricane Helene and other disasters with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala.

“Homes under water and over 120 dead after Hurricane Helene ravaged North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. So where’s Joe Biden and Kamala Harris?” Watters asked on his “Prime Time” program.

“The only leader to show up was Donald Trump.”

“These are the things presidents and vice presidents do,” Watters continued.

Trump visited the hard-hit community of Valdosta, Georgia, Monday, bringing in truckloads of supplies. He is partnering with Franklin Graham’s relief organization, Samaritan’s Purse.

“While Biden was at the beach during the deadliest hurricane of the year, Kamala Harris was hosting fundraisers in California. Days later, she posted a staged photo from Air Force 2. The paper she’s writing on is blank and her earphones aren’t plugged in,” Watters said.

The Fox host then listed multiple instances when Trump, even as a former president, was first to respond on the ground when catastrophe struck.

“Trump went to Georgia before Biden-Harris. Trump went to East Palestine before Biden-Harris. Trump went to the border before Biden-Harris. Trump spoke to Laken Riley’s family before Biden-Harris. And he spoke to the Afghanistan Gold Star families before Biden-Harris,” Watters said.

“They say 80 percent of life is just showing up, and Biden and Harris have their own jets. So what’s their excuse? They can get anyone in the world on the phone in 30 seconds, but they won’t even pick it up. Trump goes to you. Biden and Harris hide from you,” he argued.

“Trump shows you that he loves you. Biden and Harris take you for granted. We all know people like that,” Watters concluded.

Biden defended his decision to stay at his Rehoboth, Delaware, beach home over the weekend.

A White House reporter asked him Monday, “On the hurricane, why weren’t you and Vice President Harris here in Washington commanding this, this weekend?”

Biden responded, “I was commanding. I was on the phone for at least two hours yesterday and the day before, as well. I command. It’s called a telephone, with all my security people.”

Meanwhile, Harris posted a picture on X from Air Force Two, saying Sunday saying she had been briefed by FEMA Direction Deanne Criswell and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper about recovery efforts.

“Our Administration will continue to stay in constant contact with state and local officials to ensure communities have the support and resources they need,” she wrote.

Truth and Accuracy

Randy DeSoto
Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015.
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Conversation