Jesse Watters Has Life Changed Forever with Latest Announcement, And It's in the Best Way Possible

Fox News host Jesse Watters announced the birth of a daughter Monday.

“Georgina (‘Gigi’) Post Watters born 6lbs 3 oz … welcome to the world!” Watters posted on social media.

He shared a photo of himself with his wife, Emma DiGiovine, and their family’s newest addition.

Georgina (“Gigi”) Post Watters born 6lbs 3oz…welcome to the world! pic.twitter.com/m6gxDWAl6Q — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) April 18, 2023

Watters is the host of “Jesse Watters Primetime” on Fox News and co-host of “The Five” on the same network.

Dana Perino made the baby announcement Monday on “The Five.“

“Big news for ‘The Five’ family,” she said. “Check this out. We are so excited because today was a very special day.

“This morning, Jesse and his beautiful wife Emma welcomed the newest addition to their family.”

As a photo of the happy family came onscreen, Perino said, “This is Georgina Post Watters –“

Co-host Greg Gutfeld interrupted to cheerfully demand, “The real name, please!”

“– and they’re going to call her Gigi,” Perino continued.

“She weighs 6 pounds, 3 ounces, she is 19 inches long, and everybody is doing very well,” she said.

“Congratulations! We are so excited for all of you,” Perino concluded.

Co-host Jeanine Pirro said, “You know what I love? I love about the husbands — I’m looking at Jesse. He looks like he’s been through hell, right? That little beard, and he’s got his glasses on — I mean, she did all the work, Jesse!”

Perino joked with Gutfeld about the baby being his namesake because of his initials, GG.

“How do you feel?” she asked. “Named after you, huh?”

Gutfeld played along. “Well, I didn’t expect it. I’m, like, surprised,” he said. “But, I mean, Jesse, if you’re OK with it, I mean, GG. That’s what it is.”

Baby Gigi is Watters’ fourth child. He has twin daughters, Ellie and Sophie, born in 2011, from his marriage to Noelle Inguagiato.

Watters and DiGiovine have a son, Jesse Bailey Watters Jr., born in April 2021, according to Fox News.

