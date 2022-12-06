Parler Share
Jesse Watters Makes Major Family Announcement on 'The Five'

 By Ryan Ledendecker  December 6, 2022 at 11:10am
Fans of popular Fox News host Jesse Watters received a treat on Monday’s episode of “The Five” when he announced life-changing news concerning his family.

Watters, host of “Jesse Watters Primetime,” announced that he and his wife, Emma DiGiovine, are expecting a baby girl in April.

“Major family announcement: Emma is pregnant!” Watters tweeted along with a clip of the announcement.

“My wife Emma is pregnant with a girl. So we’re having a girl and she’s five months along, which I think is halfway through,” Watters said, eliciting applause from his co-hosts. “And she looks fantastic. You can’t even tell that she’s pregnant.”

A producer for “The Five” brought out cupcakes with pink icing to celebrate the news. In true “The Five” fashion, Watters and co-host Greg Gutfeld had a hilarious exchange in which they poked fun at the people who believe a child can choose his or her gender.

“We’re having a little trouble with the name situation,” Watters said.

“Why aren’t you going to leave that up to the child?” Gutfeld said. “There’s no gender until the child decides.”

“No, we assign gender at birth in our family,” Watters replied, generating a laugh from the panel. “And we usually get it right!”

His co-hosts returned to the naming subject and offered suggestions to Watters and his wife. Co-host Jessica Tarlov had an especially interesting idea involving Twitter owner Elon Musk.

“Do a Twitter poll,” Tarlov said. “Have Elon Musk name your baby.”

Watters and DiGiovine celebrated the birth of their first child together — a baby boy — in April 2021. Watters already had twin daughters from his previous marriage to Noelle Inguagiato, according to Market Realist.

Watters’ announcement came in the wake of fellow Fox News host and former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany giving birth to a baby boy last week.

Watters took leave last year after the birth of his son Jesse Jr. According to The Hill, Watters said he used to make fun of new fathers who took time off after having a child, but he’s now a firm believer in the idea.

“I used to mock people for taking paternity. I used to think it was a big ruse, but now, you know, I wish I could take six weeks,” he said.

Ryan Ledendecker is a freelance writer covering politics and breaking news.
