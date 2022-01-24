As Jesse Watters moves to primetime on Fox News, there will be some changes made.

Watters said that “Jesse Watters Primetime,” which debuts Monday at 7 p.m. Eastern Time, will have many facets of his former show, “Watters World,” with a harder, newsier edge befitting its weekday time slot.

“My tone is going to be the same. My style is going to be the same,” Watters said, according to Fox News.

Watters has entered a whole new world: “Jesse Watters Primetime” begins Monday at 7pm ET #FoxNews pic.twitter.com/z4EHAX638n — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) January 19, 2022

“I think the difference is going to be more the format because on a weekend show you’re reacting to news of that week. So, you’re doing a lot of summarization, and you’re incorporating all of the elements from the week and the impression that I’ve gotten of that week, whereas a nightly show, you’re basically, you swing for the fences every single night,” Watters said. “So that’s going to be different. It’s going to be more cutting edge, I’ll put it that way.”

Watters will continue to co-host the Fox show “The Five,” but he is giving up the weekend gig. His goal is to make each show a success, and then the ratings will follow. The show will lead into “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“I’m just going to try to put on a killer show every night and make sure each segment really sings and be creative and really put a lot of juice into it,” Watters said. “I think the numbers will come as the show gets momentum.”

But there is a problem. There is one hour between the end of “The Five” and the start of his new show, which will make a major change in one of the important parts of life — food.

“My main concern is when I’m going to eat dinner. Do I eat between 6 and 7? Or do I eat dinner when I get home after 8? It’s something I’ve wrestled with,” Watters said.

“I don’t think I’m going to be able to eat in between ‘The Five’ and 7 p.m., so I’m going to have to eat dinner late,” he stated.

The new show will expand upon a part of “The Five” in which messages from Watters’ liberal mother became a common part of the show by sharing comments from the audience at large.

“So we wanted to give the audience an opportunity to text me, not just my mom. There is going to be a number that goes out … and the audience can communicate with me because I really want the show to be about the audience,” Watters said.

“My relationship with the audience, and the American people, has been the most formative thing in my career,” he explained.

“Whether it’s hate mail, butt-kissing, or just off-the-wall, I’m going to be responding to people.”

People have been the heart of Watters’ time with Fox News, beginning with the man-on-the-street segments he did when he was a correspondent for “The O’Reilly Factor.”

He said one of his goals with the new show is to offer others the same opportunity he was given.

“We’re going to look at producers and correspondents at Fox, and then outside of Fox, to really get out there into the country, in the capital. You know, in California, wherever the story is, and they’re going to be bringing back video and stories to us,” he said.

“I like enterprise reporting aspect of cable news, I like confrontations and I love listening to what people want to say … so we’re definitely going to have a footprint out there.”

