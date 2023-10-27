Jesse Watters Tears Apart Biden's Suspicious All-Cash Purchase of $2.74M Beach House

Well, here’s another interesting mystery.

Just five months after President Joe Biden left the vice presidency, he managed to buy an almost $3 million home — in cash.

Fox News’ Jesse Watters posted a segment of his show, “Primetime,” where he discussed how the “poorest guy in Congress” managed to get such a large amount of liquid cash.

Biden paid for his $3 million beach house in CASH. No mortgage. No loan. Cash. How did the poorest man in Washington get so rich? pic.twitter.com/yHmDYs4ZQ4 — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) October 24, 2023

Watters played a montage of clips of Joe Biden himself calling himself “the poorest man in Congress for 36 years.”

“I didn’t think you should make money while you’re in office,” Biden said in one of the clips.

“My net worth was net zero a couple of times,” Biden said in another clip.

“How’d the poorest man in Congress buy a beach house for $3 mill in cash?” Watters asked.

“Speaking tour? He doesn’t know how to talk.”

“Book sales? No one’s read his book,” Jesse joked.

The house, a summer home in the tiny town of Rehoboth, Delaware, has no mortgage on it but it does have a $250,000 line of credit opened against it by Joe and Jill Biden last year, according to the records looked at by the Daily Mail.

During the time of the $2.74 million purchase, Delaware Online wrote a piece that said Joe purchased it with an advance from a multi-book deal, but according to another report by the Daily Mail, even if that were true, the numbers don’t add up.

When you compare what was reported by Biden to the IRS versus what he told the Office of Government Ethics, there’s a $5.2 million unexplained difference in the amounts, according to the Daily Mail. That is strangely close to the alleged $5 million bribe President Biden reportedly received from the owner of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, Mykola Zlochevsky. According to an unnamed FBI informant cited in the article, Zlochevsky boasted of funneling $5 million each to Hunter Biden and the then-vice president through offshore accounts.

The purchase of the house also happened to be around the same time that Hunter Biden allegedly made the infamous text to his Chinese business partner at CEFC, where he mentions “waiting for the call with my father” asking for $10 million.

And making the transaction even stranger it was within weeks of a highly questionable text that Hunter had sent to Henry Zhao, an associate at Chinese oil giant CEFC asking to seal a deal worth $10 million a year. pic.twitter.com/RmuUChRGKy — News News News (@NewsNew97351204) October 21, 2023



So many possibilities, and none of them good.

This new revelation about the house “underscores the imperative” of getting all the Bidens’ financial records, according to GOP Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, who is looking into the Bidens’ bank records along with Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, according to The Daily Mail.

Jesse Watters pointed out the double standard, saying, “They want to put Trump in prison for saying Mar-a-Lago is worth more than $18 mill, but Biden can have $3 million liquid after a public sector salary his whole life?

Something stinks — and it’s not the water of Reheboth beach.

With a new speaker now elected, all we can do is hope the Republicans get their act together and do more than just “investigate” the Biden family businesses.

