What Do Jesus and the Bible Have to Say About Socialism?

With the success of socialist candidates in several races this primary election season — while at the same time there are indicators that the United States is experiencing a Christian revival, especially among younger Americans — it’s worth reviewing what the Bible says about socialism.

As I chronicle in the new edition of my book, “We Hold These Truths: The Two Beliefs That Still Hold the Power to Transform the Nation and the World,” Charlie Kirk called Christianity “kryptonite” to socialism during a Turning Point Faith event in Phoenix in February 2024.

James Lindsay, who has written several books about the influence of Marxism in America, agreed. “When you said kryptonite, there is nothing on Earth that is more repellent to the envy-driven, laziness-driven, hate-driven motivations of a collectivist ideology than individual repentance and forgiveness. Nothing,” he said.

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