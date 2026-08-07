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The Ten Commandments Monument displayed at the Texas State Capitol on Oct. 15, 2004, in Austin, Texas.
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The Ten Commandments Monument displayed at the Texas State Capitol on Oct. 15, 2004, in Austin, Texas. (Jana Birchum / Getty Images)

What Do Jesus and the Bible Have to Say About Socialism?

 By Randy DeSoto  August 7, 2026 at 3:00am
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With the success of socialist candidates in several races this primary election season — while at the same time there are indicators that the United States is experiencing a Christian revival, especially among younger Americans — it’s worth reviewing what the Bible says about socialism.

As I chronicle in the new edition of my book, “We Hold These Truths: The Two Beliefs That Still Hold the Power to Transform the Nation and the World,” Charlie Kirk called Christianity “kryptonite” to socialism during a Turning Point Faith event in Phoenix in February 2024.

James Lindsay, who has written several books about the influence of Marxism in America, agreed. “When you said kryptonite, there is nothing on Earth that is more repellent to the envy-driven, laziness-driven, hate-driven motivations of a collectivist ideology than individual repentance and forgiveness. Nothing,” he said.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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What Do Jesus and the Bible Have to Say About Socialism?
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