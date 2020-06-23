SECTIONS
Jesus Statues Are Now Being Targeted for Supposed 'White Supremacy'

By Joe Saunders
Published June 23, 2020 at 9:24am
This won’t end well for the left.

As radical and radicalized mobs engage in an orgy of destruction from coast to coast, attacking symbols of the Confederacy, Christopher Columbus and even heroes of the war the destroyed the slave-holding South, leftist activist Shaun King took the current craze to its next step:

An attack on representations of Jesus Christ that don’t conform to a given view of what the most important figure in the history of the world actually looked like.

And King minced no words in a Twitter post about it. Depictions of Jesus as a European — contrary to what scholars conjecture a Jewish man would look like in Galilee in the time of Caesar Augustus — are a “form of white supremacy,” he wrote in a Twitter post.

And it’s not just statues, either.

“All murals and stained glass windows of white Jesus, and his European mother, and their white friends should also come down,” King wrote in a follow-up post.

Consider the lunacy that’s descended upon the land:

Mobs have expanded from attacking symbols of the Old South to pulling down a Columbus statue in Minnesota to vandalizing the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, as CNN reported. Moronically, in San Francisco, leftists even pulled down a statue of Ulysses S. Grant, the Civil War general (and later president) who defeated the Confederacy on the battlefield and ended slavery in the United States.

With all that, and more in mind, Americans might be forgiven for asking: Is nothing sacred?

King’s Twitter posts were the answer.

Fortunately for all Americans, but Christians in particular, King’s posts drew plenty of blowback, and it wasn’t the kind that the activist would have been hoping for.

Some responses were mocking, addressing King as “Talcum X” because of his claim to being black rests on a story that the white man on his birth certificate is not his actual father:

Some were logical:

And some were furious:

And this one asked a question that took King’s statement beyond the borders of the U.S.

That’s a big question, and one King probably can’t answer. Still, it’s worth noting here that, when it comes to left-wing violence, what happens in the United States doesn’t stay in the United States.

Do you think King's proposal will awaken Americans to how radical the left actually is?

Since the current outbreak of insanity over the death of George Floyd after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes during a May 25 arrest, countries throughout the world have been hit by demonstrations, some of them violent. (It’s one of the few things Joe Biden has been right about this year, even if his delivery was typically idiotic.)

As CNN was no doubt happy to report, rivals and enemies of the United States have used the Floyd death and protests to paint their own picture of the United States.

So, are King and his PC police brand of radicalism ready to take on not just depictions of Jesus in the United States that they object to? Are they ready to destroy some of the greatest works of art in the world to push their half-baked political points? The Pieta? The Sistine Chapel? The works of the Renaissance?

(If anyone’s curious, the Shaun King-approved image of Jesus was compiled in 2002 by British scientists working with Israeli archaeologists. Popular Mechanics magazine published it in a story titled “The Real Face of Jesus.” It was one of the most widely read articles in the publication’s history.)

It was only a matter of time before the barbarism of the leftist political movement reached the extreme of attacking the religious, historical and philosophical foundations of Western civilization itself.

It was only a matter of time before the social justice warriors who are using Floyd’s death as an excuse to run riot over the civilization and culture they despise showed their true faces.

Now that one of the left’s more prominent activists has made the issue about the face of Christ, however, it’s likely only a matter of time before the patience of the sane part of the country is exhausted.

This won’t end well for the left. In the long run, nothing ever does.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
