This won’t end well for the left.

As radical and radicalized mobs engage in an orgy of destruction from coast to coast, attacking symbols of the Confederacy, Christopher Columbus and even heroes of the war the destroyed the slave-holding South, leftist activist Shaun King took the current craze to its next step:

An attack on representations of Jesus Christ that don’t conform to a given view of what the most important figure in the history of the world actually looked like.

And King minced no words in a Twitter post about it. Depictions of Jesus as a European — contrary to what scholars conjecture a Jewish man would look like in Galilee in the time of Caesar Augustus — are a “form of white supremacy,” he wrote in a Twitter post.

Yes, I think the statues of the white European they claim is Jesus should also come down. They are a form of white supremacy. Always have been. In the Bible, when the family of Jesus wanted to hide, and blend in, guess where they went? EGYPT! Not Denmark. Tear them down. — Shaun King (@shaunking) June 22, 2020

And it’s not just statues, either.

“All murals and stained glass windows of white Jesus, and his European mother, and their white friends should also come down,” King wrote in a follow-up post.

Yes. All murals and stained glass windows of white Jesus, and his European mother, and their white friends should also come down. They are a gross form white supremacy. Created as tools of oppression.

Racist propaganda. They should all come down. — Shaun King (@shaunking) June 22, 2020

Consider the lunacy that’s descended upon the land:

Mobs have expanded from attacking symbols of the Old South to pulling down a Columbus statue in Minnesota to vandalizing the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, as CNN reported. Moronically, in San Francisco, leftists even pulled down a statue of Ulysses S. Grant, the Civil War general (and later president) who defeated the Confederacy on the battlefield and ended slavery in the United States.

With all that, and more in mind, Americans might be forgiven for asking: Is nothing sacred?

King’s Twitter posts were the answer.

Fortunately for all Americans, but Christians in particular, King’s posts drew plenty of blowback, and it wasn’t the kind that the activist would have been hoping for.

Some responses were mocking, addressing King as “Talcum X” because of his claim to being black rests on a story that the white man on his birth certificate is not his actual father:

Hi my name is Shaun King – I’m lonely and need constant attention – LOOK AT ME! LOOK AT ME! PLEASE GOD, LOOK AT ME! 😂 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) June 22, 2020

Some were logical:

i agree with a lot of your stuff, but this, i do not. when Christianity began to spread around the world, artists created different depictions of Christ in order to resonate with their cultures more. you will depictions of Asian Jesus in Asia, Black Jesus in Africa, etc. — michelle anne (@michelleyyyyyy) June 23, 2020

There’s a long history of Christians depicting biblical people to look like themselves. Chinese Christians depict Chinese-looking Jesus. African Christians have an African Jesus. These are fine. Historically accurate Jesus is great too but I’m not willing to enforce it — Adam Desrosiers (@AdamDesrosiers) June 22, 2020

And some were furious:

Im not religious but what he is advocating here is harmful, dangerous, and I reported him to Twitter He was cheering on the destruction of other historical statues yesterday He is promoting violence and criminal acts of vandalism His moral values are warped — DudeAsInCool (@DudeAsInCool) June 23, 2020

And the Soviet Union. Ideologically, these people are fanatics. And destroying things that disagree with the worldview they hold, is what fanatics do. — Omar (@Omars_Words) June 22, 2020

And this one asked a question that took King’s statement beyond the borders of the U.S.

You want to destroy religious objects? Does this include Michaelanangelo’s Pieta and other masterpieces from the Renaissance? — Finbad the Failer (@bruminger) June 22, 2020

That’s a big question, and one King probably can’t answer. Still, it’s worth noting here that, when it comes to left-wing violence, what happens in the United States doesn’t stay in the United States.

Since the current outbreak of insanity over the death of George Floyd after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes during a May 25 arrest, countries throughout the world have been hit by demonstrations, some of them violent. (It’s one of the few things Joe Biden has been right about this year, even if his delivery was typically idiotic.)

As CNN was no doubt happy to report, rivals and enemies of the United States have used the Floyd death and protests to paint their own picture of the United States.

So, are King and his PC police brand of radicalism ready to take on not just depictions of Jesus in the United States that they object to? Are they ready to destroy some of the greatest works of art in the world to push their half-baked political points? The Pieta? The Sistine Chapel? The works of the Renaissance?

(If anyone’s curious, the Shaun King-approved image of Jesus was compiled in 2002 by British scientists working with Israeli archaeologists. Popular Mechanics magazine published it in a story titled “The Real Face of Jesus.” It was one of the most widely read articles in the publication’s history.)

It was only a matter of time before the barbarism of the leftist political movement reached the extreme of attacking the religious, historical and philosophical foundations of Western civilization itself.

It was only a matter of time before the social justice warriors who are using Floyd’s death as an excuse to run riot over the civilization and culture they despise showed their true faces.

Now that one of the left’s more prominent activists has made the issue about the face of Christ, however, it’s likely only a matter of time before the patience of the sane part of the country is exhausted.

This won’t end well for the left. In the long run, nothing ever does.

