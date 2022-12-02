'Jesus Taught Love, Kindness and Forgiveness': Elon Musk Drops Biblical Lesson on Twitter

When Elon Musk bought Twitter, he enraged leftists by breaking their monopoly over the discourse on social media platforms.

On Thursday, the billionaire provided another reason for enraged leftists to hate him — and he did so by sharing an uplifting insight.

In a response to a tweet from the increasingly unhinged Kanye West, Musk dared to make a positive personal comment about Jesus and his teachings.

This is the kind of speech leftists used to suppress on Twitter, as The Christian Post reported in 2020. At the time, some Bible verse messages were blocked with the notice, “This Tweet may include sensitive content.”

Rapper and entrepreneur West, who has shortened his name to Ye, was a guest on the Alex Jones “Infowars” show. Appearing with his face covered, Ye stomped on what was left of his reputation with more anti-Semitic comments and misrepresentations about Adolf Hitler.

The Hill reported that he said of the genocidal Nazi dictator, “You can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I’m done with that. Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler. Also, Hitler was born Christian.”

Ye was only recently reinstated to Twitter by the reforms Musk launched. On Thursday, the rapper shared a printout of a tweet: “I love the first amendment! Long live Ye! I pray to Jesus that Elon is for real…”

Underneath the printed text were the handwritten words “Jesus is king” and Alex Jones’ signature, dated 2022.

The tweet is no longer available, with Ye’s ramblings having led to the suspension of his Twitter account once again.

However, it was that image that prompted Musk’s unexpected response.

“Jesus taught love, kindness and forgiveness,” he said. “I used to think that turning the other cheek was weak and foolish, but I was the fool for not appreciating its profound wisdom.”

Jesus taught love, kindness and forgiveness. I used to think that turning the other cheek was weak & foolish, but I was the fool for not appreciating its profound wisdom. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 1, 2022



It was surprising the billionaire made that assertion. Before Musk bought the Big Tech platform Twitter, he was renowned for his electric car company Tesla and space exploration corporation SpaceX. Musk is associated with science, engineering and technology. Contemporary Americans often do not associate those pursuits with religious faith.

In January, religion columnist Terry Mattingly wrote a piece that explored Musk’s beliefs. Although he was described previously as atheist or agnostic, his views may have evolved.

Whereas he once said “I didn’t even pray when I almost died of malaria,” Musk confessed when the first manned SpaceX Falcon rocket mission launched, “You know, I’m not very religious, but I prayed for this one.”

Mattingly quoted comments Musk had made during a Babylon Bee podcast. Discussing how he was raised, he said, “Anglican Sunday school, the Church of England, basically. But I was also sent to Hebrew preschool, although I’m not Jewish. … I was singing ‘Hava Nagila’ one day and ‘Jesus Our Lord’ the next.”

Musk said he ended up having an existential crisis. He read the Bible and other religious texts and decided, “There’s a whole bunch of things in there they didn’t teach you in Sunday school.”

Still, he acknowledged the power of the Gospel: “There’s great wisdom in the teachings of Jesus, and I agree with those teachings. Things like ‘turn the other cheek’ are very important, as opposed to ‘an eye for an eye.’ An eye for an eye leaves everyone blind.”







Ye seems to be on a kamikaze mission to destroy himself and take former friends with him. Former President Donald Trump is still dealing with the fallout of what appears to be a trap Ye sprung on him during an innocent dinner invitation. Comedian Dave Chappelle recently delivered a “Saturday Night Live” monologue on having to distance himself from Ye.

In response to the rapper’s provocations, Musk responded with a gentle reminder of the biblical lesson that a better way exists. The fact Musk makes that his message in the face of all the attacks he is undergoing suggests his understanding of the teachings of Jesus is growing.

Let us pray he will continue to move toward the love, kindness and forgiveness of Christ.

