Jesus Took Center Stage at College Football Championship Game - Even ESPN Hosts Had to Acknowledge It

Newly inaugurated Vice President J.D. Vance had plenty to cheer about on Monday.

To say nothing of his political aspirations being realized, Vance — an Ohio native — saw his beloved Ohio State Buckeyes win its first national championship in a decade on Monday night.

(The Buckeyes soundly beat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34-23 in the College Football Playoff national title game.)

And yet, that’s still not why Vance should be ecstatic about Monday.

No, despite his political ascendancy and victorious Buckeyes, Vance, a proud Christian, also got to enjoy watching Jesus Christ take center stage during the CFP finals.

And that’s something every Christian fan should’ve thoroughly enjoyed — even the heartbroken Notre Dame fans.

To be clear, this wasn’t just a moment or excellent post-game interview quote. No, these two teams have thoroughly excelled at glorifying Jesus all year-long, and that continued into and throughout the championship game.

In fact, Jesus was honored after the very first score of the game:

Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard scores the first TD of the National Championship & immediately shows his armband that has Matthew 23:12 on it 👏 “Whoever exalts himself will be humbled, and whoever humbles himself will be exalted.”

Matthew 23:12 pic.twitter.com/W2xPHgf2Qe — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) January 21, 2025

Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard scored a rushing touchdown on the team’s first drive of the game and immediately pointed to his armband, which had Matthew 23:12 written on it.

That poignant verse states: “Whoever exalts himself will be humbled, and whoever humbles himself will be exalted.”

It’s a powerful quote from a team leader, but it didn’t end there. Even with the agony of defeat Leonard continued to praise a triune God and the role He played in both national title-contending teams:

“Us and Ohio State were the two teams who praised Jesus Christ the most and I think we strengthened each other in our faith.”@NDFootball QB Riley Leonard talks about his faith after the game ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/UqRkD7Bg3C — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 21, 2025

As for the Buckeyes, the football team has been unabashed in its faith the whole year. The team even helped organize events that helped lead people to Christ (including baptisms), and that was when it wasn’t even clear that Ohio State would make the playoffs.

And here’s Ohio State quarterback Will Howard immediately offering effusive praise after the biggest win of his career so far:

“First and foremost, I gotta give the glory and the praise to my Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ. I wouldn’t be here without him.”

– Ohio State QB Will Howard after winning the National Championship vs Notre Dame pic.twitter.com/Oj0cOMB4am — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) January 21, 2025

Now, some may say that college football and faith have long been intertwined, and thus may not be moved much by the aforementioned demonstrations of faith.

Well ye of little faith, how do you explain notoriously leftist ESPN being forced to acknowledge how much of a role Christian faith played in this CFP championship game?

Here’s ESPN’s Rece Davis bringing up faith with Ohio State standout linebacker Cody Simon — something you almost never see on ESPN:

I DID NOT expect ESPN’s Rece Davis to ask a question like this in the postgame ceremony, but I’m glad he did. God is moving and shining💡 #CFBPlayoff #ohiostatebuckeyes pic.twitter.com/q5qACdbbak — Jesse Simmons (@ItsJesseSimmons) January 21, 2025

And here’s Davis, again, mentioning how big of a role faith played in the Buckeyes’ success this year, including those aforementioned baptisms:

In the National Championship postgame show, Scott Van Pelt & Rece Davis discuss how faith in Jesus Christ played a central role in Ohio State’s season “These guys were baptizing people on campus…[Faith] made guys selfless. I think that’s the power in it…”

– Rece Davis… pic.twitter.com/VTVrv495SZ — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) January 21, 2025

“[Faith] made guys selfless,” Davis explained. “I think that’s the power in it.”

Indeed, there’s plenty of power in it.

Just ask Ohio State and Notre Dame.

