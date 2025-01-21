Share
Sports
Commentary
Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard celebrates a first quarter touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 2025 CFP National Championship in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday by pointing to a Bible verse on his wrist.
Commentary
Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard celebrates a first quarter touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 2025 CFP National Championship in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday by pointing to a Bible verse on his wrist. (Jamie Squire / Getty Images)

Jesus Took Center Stage at College Football Championship Game - Even ESPN Hosts Had to Acknowledge It

 By Bryan Chai  January 21, 2025 at 10:00am
Share

Newly inaugurated Vice President J.D. Vance had plenty to cheer about on Monday.

To say nothing of his political aspirations being realized, Vance — an Ohio native — saw his beloved Ohio State Buckeyes win its first national championship in a decade on Monday night.

(The Buckeyes soundly beat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34-23 in the College Football Playoff national title game.)

And yet, that’s still not why Vance should be ecstatic about Monday.

No, despite his political ascendancy and victorious Buckeyes, Vance, a proud Christian, also got to enjoy watching Jesus Christ take center stage during the CFP finals.

And that’s something every Christian fan should’ve thoroughly enjoyed — even the heartbroken Notre Dame fans.

To be clear, this wasn’t just a moment or excellent post-game interview quote. No, these two teams have thoroughly excelled at glorifying Jesus all year-long, and that continued into and throughout the championship game.

In fact, Jesus was honored after the very first score of the game:

Did you watch the College Football Championship Game?

Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard scored a rushing touchdown on the team’s first drive of the game and immediately pointed to his armband, which had Matthew 23:12 written on it.

That poignant verse states: “Whoever exalts himself will be humbled, and whoever humbles himself will be exalted.”

It’s a powerful quote from a team leader, but it didn’t end there. Even with the agony of defeat Leonard continued to praise a triune God and the role He played in both national title-contending teams:

Related:
Pathetic: NFL Fines Player for Something He Didn't Say, Then Doubles Down On It

As for the Buckeyes, the football team has been unabashed in its faith the whole year. The team even helped organize events that helped lead people to Christ (including baptisms), and that was when it wasn’t even clear that Ohio State would make the playoffs.

And here’s Ohio State quarterback Will Howard immediately offering effusive praise after the biggest win of his career so far:

Now, some may say that college football and faith have long been intertwined, and thus may not be moved much by the aforementioned demonstrations of faith.

Well ye of little faith, how do you explain notoriously leftist ESPN being forced to acknowledge how much of a role Christian faith played in this CFP championship game?

Here’s ESPN’s Rece Davis bringing up faith with Ohio State standout linebacker Cody Simon — something you almost never see on ESPN:

And here’s Davis, again, mentioning how big of a role faith played in the Buckeyes’ success this year, including those aforementioned baptisms:

“[Faith] made guys selfless,” Davis explained. “I think that’s the power in it.”

Indeed, there’s plenty of power in it.

Just ask Ohio State and Notre Dame.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




CNN Engulfed in Chaos, Jim Acosta 'Threatening to Quit' Over Reassignment: Report
What Actually Makes Something 'Woke'? Highly Anticipated Video Game Sparks Massive Conservative Debate
Woke Female 'Bishop' Turns National Prayer Service Into a Circus with Disgraceful Message to Trump
The Trump Effect: India Agrees to Take Back Every One of Its Citizens Illegally Living in the U.S.
In Hilarious Turn of the Knife Trump Singles Out John Bolton by Name in Executive Order
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation