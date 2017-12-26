The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News
Print

JetBlue Flight Skids Off Icy Runway Moments After Landing

By Caterine DeCicco
December 26, 2017 at 2:15pm

Print

A massive storm across the Northeast made for a difficult landing for one JetBlue passenger jet.

Conditions were difficult at Logan International Airport in Boston on Christmas Day. The whiteout caused airport officials to shut down runways, although one was able to be used late in the morning with delays throughout the rest of the day, according to WBZ-TV.

Late Monday night, JetBlue Flight 50 struggled to touchdown on that runway during the storm.

Airline officials reportedly told WSVN that as the plane from Savannah, Georgia, landed, it went off the taxiway and into the grass.

Authorities say no injuries were reported.

TRENDING: Jeff Flake Calls Trump Rallies ‘Spasms Of A Dying Party,’ then James Woods Sets Him Straight

“JetBlue Flight 50 from Savannah to Boston went off a taxiway shortly after landing at approximately 7:15 p.m,” JetBlue officials said in a statement to WSVN. “No injuries have been reported at this time. Buses transported customers from the aircraft to the terminal.”

Pictures on social media showed first responders arriving to help folks off the plane.

Airports were not the only places struggling on Christmas.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation reportedly deployed 151 pieces of equipment throughout the state, while the speed limit was reduced to 40 mph on the Massachusetts Turnpike, according to WBZ-TV.

RELATED: Trump Thanks the Law Enforcement Protecting Him On Christmas by Reaching into His Own Wallet

MassDOT officials urged travelers to stay off the roads as much as possible.

“We really advise stay in as much as you can and if you have to go out, take it slow and leave lots of space,” Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said in a statement to WBZ-TV.

On the positive side, the storm gave Bostonians their first white Christmas in 14 years.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Boston, Christmas, Massachusetts, picture, weather

By: Caterine DeCicco on December 26, 2017 at 2:15pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Erin Coates

Joe Scarborough, Nikki Haley

‘Mob Boss’ Nikki Haley Pushes MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough to His Breaking Point [Video]

Erin Coates

Rosie O'Donnell, Franklin Graham

‘Clean Up Your Mouth’: Franklin Graham Just Set Rosie O’Donnell Straight Once and for All

Michael Bastasch

Alaskan oil rig

With the Stroke of a Pen, Trump Claims Victory in the Decades-Long Battle Over Alaskan Oil

Erin Coates

Cast of The Sound of Music

‘Sound of Music’ Actress Dead on Christmas Eve, Tweet From ‘Gretl’ Tells Us All We Need to Know

Richard Larsen

John F. Kennedy and today's Democrats

What’s Happened to the US Democrat Party in the Last 50 Years?

Erin Coates

Report: The FBI Admits It Can’t Find Evidence that the Trump Campaign Colluded with Russia

Erin Coates

Barry Manilow, Donald Trump

Barry Manilow Suggests He May Run Against Trump in 2020, and He Already has a Campaign Slogan

Robert Donachie

The Kennedys and Sen. Elizabeth Warren

A Relative of JFK May Join Elizabeth Warren in Challenging Trump in 2020

Recently Posted