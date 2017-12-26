JetBlue Flight Skids Off Icy Runway Moments After Landing

A massive storm across the Northeast made for a difficult landing for one JetBlue passenger jet.

Conditions were difficult at Logan International Airport in Boston on Christmas Day. The whiteout caused airport officials to shut down runways, although one was able to be used late in the morning with delays throughout the rest of the day, according to WBZ-TV.

Late Monday night, JetBlue Flight 50 struggled to touchdown on that runway during the storm.

Airline officials reportedly told WSVN that as the plane from Savannah, Georgia, landed, it went off the taxiway and into the grass.

Authorities say no injuries were reported.

“JetBlue Flight 50 from Savannah to Boston went off a taxiway shortly after landing at approximately 7:15 p.m,” JetBlue officials said in a statement to WSVN. “No injuries have been reported at this time. Buses transported customers from the aircraft to the terminal.”

Pictures on social media showed first responders arriving to help folks off the plane.

Jet Blue flight that took off from Savannah skids off taxi-way in Boston https://t.co/ueu98w972a pic.twitter.com/AwvgH9ACAR — WJCL News (@WJCLNews) December 26, 2017

ALERT JetBlue flight #B650 skidded off taxiway in Boston https://t.co/FqMA8vlztD — AIRLIVE (@airlivenet) December 26, 2017

Merry Christmas from Logan airport pic.twitter.com/4phKTSBBwL — Drew (@drawnonglass) December 25, 2017

Airports were not the only places struggling on Christmas.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation reportedly deployed 151 pieces of equipment throughout the state, while the speed limit was reduced to 40 mph on the Massachusetts Turnpike, according to WBZ-TV.

Update at 3pm @MassDOT has 151 pieces of equipment now deployed in MA;the speed limit remains reduced to 40mph on the entirety of Interstate 90. — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) December 25, 2017

MassDOT officials urged travelers to stay off the roads as much as possible.

“We really advise stay in as much as you can and if you have to go out, take it slow and leave lots of space,” Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said in a statement to WBZ-TV.

On the positive side, the storm gave Bostonians their first white Christmas in 14 years.

