Jets' Aaron Rogers on Shortlist for VP Spot? Been in Talks 'Pretty Continuously' Over the Last Month
The 2024 election has objectively already been a rollercoaster, and it’s only March.
In addition to valid questions about President Joe Biden’s cognitive health and the ongoing legal persecution of former President Donald Trump, the country’s only serious third option for the White House is said to have some interesting picks for his potential vice president.
One of independent presidential hopeful Robert Kennedy Jr.’s reported short-list candidates for running mate is said to be New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Another person on the list, according to The New York Times, is former wrestler, actor and Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura.
The Times reported Kennedy spoke to both men about the position, and both were interested.
The report stated: “Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has recently approached the NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the former Minnesota governor and professional wrestler Jesse Ventura about serving as his running mate on an independent presidential ticket, and both have welcomed the overtures, two people familiar with the discussions said.”
Additionally, per the Times, Kennedy confirmed to the outlet that he is considering both of them as he prepares to catapult himself into the White House.
“Mr. Kennedy said that he had been speaking with Mr. Rodgers ‘pretty continuously’ for the past month and that he had been in touch with Mr. Ventura since the former governor introduced him at a campaign event last month in Arizona,” the Times reported.
A representative for Rodgers did not respond to the paper’s request for comment.
Meanwhile, per the Times, it was unable to contact Ventura.
It is highly unlikely Kennedy could win the election, but there is a high probability he could sway the race one way or another.
Could a ticket with Aaron Rodgers on it play a major role in who will serve in the White House for the next four years?
It is not out of the realm of possibility, even if it sounds insane.
The Jets’ 2024 schedule has not been released yet, but if the team’s quarterback does indeed run with Kennedy, the election would be held in the days between NFL games and perhaps a day after one.
Football fans have not yet seen the 2024 slate of “Monday Night Football” games.
But with Rodgers, the team could be a contender in the fall while its most important player could very well be contending for a seat next to the president — or at the very least hoping to help him play the role of spoiler.
As the longtime signal caller for the Green Bay Packers, playing spoiler is a role he knows well.
