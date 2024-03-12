Jets' Aaron Rogers on Shortlist for VP Spot? Been in Talks 'Pretty Continuously' Over the Last Month

The 2024 election has objectively already been a rollercoaster, and it’s only March.

In addition to valid questions about President Joe Biden’s cognitive health and the ongoing legal persecution of former President Donald Trump, the country’s only serious third option for the White House is said to have some interesting picks for his potential vice president.

One of independent presidential hopeful Robert Kennedy Jr.’s reported short-list candidates for running mate is said to be New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Another person on the list, according to The New York Times, is former wrestler, actor and Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura.

The Times reported Kennedy spoke to both men about the position, and both were interested.

The report stated: “Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has recently approached the NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the former Minnesota governor and professional wrestler Jesse Ventura about serving as his running mate on an independent presidential ticket, and both have welcomed the overtures, two people familiar with the discussions said.”

Additionally, per the Times, Kennedy confirmed to the outlet that he is considering both of them as he prepares to catapult himself into the White House.

“Mr. Kennedy said that he had been speaking with Mr. Rodgers ‘pretty continuously’ for the past month and that he had been in touch with Mr. Ventura since the former governor introduced him at a campaign event last month in Arizona,” the Times reported.

A representative for Rodgers did not respond to the paper’s request for comment.

Will Kennedy’s run end up hurting Joe Biden? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 88% (21 Votes) No: 12% (3 Votes)

Meanwhile, per the Times, it was unable to contact Ventura.

It is highly unlikely Kennedy could win the election, but there is a high probability he could sway the race one way or another.

Could a ticket with Aaron Rodgers on it play a major role in who will serve in the White House for the next four years?

It is not out of the realm of possibility, even if it sounds insane.

The Jets’ 2024 schedule has not been released yet, but if the team’s quarterback does indeed run with Kennedy, the election would be held in the days between NFL games and perhaps a day after one.

Football fans have not yet seen the 2024 slate of “Monday Night Football” games.

But with Rodgers, the team could be a contender in the fall while its most important player could very well be contending for a seat next to the president — or at the very least hoping to help him play the role of spoiler.

As the longtime signal caller for the Green Bay Packers, playing spoiler is a role he knows well.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.